Marlin Equity Partners Invests in Radar Healthcare to Spur Product and Market Growth

Radar Healthcare, a key provider of risk, quality, and compliance software for the healthcare and social care markets, has announced it has secured a significant investment from Marlin Equity Partners. The partnership aims to boost Radar Healthcare’s product development initiatives and accelerate its international reach.

Founders Paul Johnson and Lee Williams, together with 24Haymarket, Radar Healthcare’s main shareholder since 2017, will maintain minority stakes in the company.

Paul Johnson, CEO of Radar Healthcare, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Marlin to accelerate our growth and further enhance our product offering. As the demand for unified systems to support care delivery continues to grow, this investment allows us to scale our solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers across healthcare and social care. The Marlin team showed a profound understanding of our value proposition and strong alignment with our growth ambitions.”

Marlin Equity Partners also expressed their enthusiasm about the collaboration. Chris Clasper, Principal at Marlin, remarked: “The Radar Healthcare team has developed an innovative and customer-centric platform that is uniquely positioned to support the mission-critical needs of healthcare and social care providers. We are excited to work alongside the founders and management team to provide operational and financial resources that will support Radar Healthcare’s continued growth.”

The investment underscores a shared commitment to advancing innovation and excellence in healthcare and social care, enabling Radar Healthcare to enhance its platform and expand globally.

DWF acted as Radar Healthcare’s advisor on the transaction.