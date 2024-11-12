Success Fatigue – UK Coach Ross Temple Calls for a New Vision of Success in 2025

UK Success and Transformation Coach Ross Temple is raising awareness of a new challenge for entrepreneurs: “success fatigue.” As this emerging issue gains attention, Temple urges business owners to rethink their definition of success to protect their well-being and avoid burnout.

No longer confined to the corporate world, burnout is now affecting high-performing entrepreneurs, with recent statistics indicating that nearly 50% of employees aged 26 to 35 experience burnout—the highest rate among all age groups, as reported by Gallup’s 2024 Global Workplace Report.

“Success fatigue is the hidden epidemic of the entrepreneurial world,” says Temple. “It’s the exhaustion that comes from winning without end. Every time a goal is achieved, it’s immediately replaced by a bigger one. There’s no time to pause, reflect, or enjoy the win.”

Research also shows the financial impact of burnout, with a study by Unmind revealing that businesses prioritising well-being initiatives saved up to 5% in annual revenue due to reduced absenteeism and lower staff turnover. However, only 39% of business leaders currently measure the effect of poor mental health on their financial performance, despite the proven economic benefits.

Temple is calling for a new approach to success in 2025, offering advice to help entrepreneurs prioritise sustainable growth:

Prioritise “Better” Over “More”: “The constant push for bigger numbers—whether it’s revenue, followers, or accolades—can be toxic. Instead, focus on improving quality and impact,” says Temple. Embrace Imperfection: “Perfectionism is a fast track to burnout. Success today requires adaptability and resilience, not rigid control.” Make Self-Care Non-Negotiable: Temple cautions against relegating self-care to the background. “It’s not a reward for hitting milestones; it’s a daily discipline that keeps you performing at your best.” Reconnect with Your ‘Why’: Entrepreneurs can lose sight of their original mission. “When you’re deeply connected to your mission, success becomes fulfilling instead of draining.”

Temple also emphasises redefining success as encompassing both personal and professional fulfilment. “Real success isn’t just professional; it’s personal. It’s about building a life where your business thrives without sacrificing your happiness and well-being,” he adds.

With success fatigue posing a serious threat, Temple sees 2025 as a pivotal year for entrepreneurs to reconsider what winning truly means. “It’s time to stop chasing unsustainable growth and start building businesses that are not only profitable but also life-enhancing.”

As Head Coach at Big Business Events, Ross Temple encourages readers to connect with him on LinkedIn.