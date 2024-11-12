High-Velocity Startups Unveils STRIVE™ Accelerator at The Business Show

High-Velocity Startups is set to launch its highly anticipated STRIVE™ Accelerator programme at The Business Show, taking place on 13-14 November 2024 at ExCeL London.

Led by Principal Advisor Raihan Islam, the team will offer entrepreneurs an immersive experience geared towards fostering business growth and transformation. Known for his expertise in managing operations for high-profile innovators, Islam has provided strategic support to successful entrepreneurs like Devin Hunter of Cyberplex and Diego Araujo of Fusion Flow Software through High-Velocity Startups’ COO consultancy services.

The STRIVE™ Accelerator programme aims to extend these growth benefits to small businesses across the UK. Islam’s session on impactful decision-making, scheduled for 14 November at 2 pm, promises practical guidance on sustainable growth through strategic action.

Visitors to Stand B1260 will find an interactive experience that includes:

£2,000 Innovation Competition : Entrepreneurs can enter to win by submitting a 60-second video pitch showcasing their unique solutions and growth strategies, with collaborative feedback and a judging panel to select the winner.

: Entrepreneurs can enter to win by submitting a 60-second video pitch showcasing their unique solutions and growth strategies, with collaborative feedback and a judging panel to select the winner. Exclusive STRIVE™ Accelerator Preview : Attendees will get a first look at the 12-week programme, offering tailored mentorship, sales automation, and operational strategy to help startups build a strong foundation.

: Attendees will get a first look at the 12-week programme, offering tailored mentorship, sales automation, and operational strategy to help startups build a strong foundation. Spinning Wheel Prizes: Participants interviewed for a special High-Velocity Startups Podcast episode will have the chance to spin a prize wheel for rewards such as free consultations, discounts on the accelerator, and exclusive networking invites.

Islam will also host a seminar, “How to Make High-Impact, Low-Effort Decisions Faster Without Being Reckless,” focusing on precise decision-making in complex business environments. Following the seminar, attendees can book a complimentary consultation to discuss tailored business strategies. Islam, who has recently published articles on ComputerWeekly.com, will discuss resilience and operational transformations for high-growth companies.

Raihan Islam said: “I welcome the Government’s commitment to small businesses through over £250 million of funding in Start Up Loans and the Growth Guarantee Scheme, which was announced in this year’s Autumn Statement. Many startups often fall into the trap of giving away ownership of their business when they do not need to. This planned funding and wider small business support by the UK Government should reassure entrepreneurs.

“I support the Government’s renewed attention to cybersecurity—a topic missing in all budgets since 2022. Cyber threats continue to grow, with attacks on businesses and governments becoming more prevalent. It is imperative for the defence of democracy at home and abroad that the UK maintains its leading role in NATO through cyber capabilities.”

Raihan Islam and his team will be at Stand B1260, ready to show how STRIVE™ Accelerator’s strategies can help businesses achieve their next phase of growth.