Ugly Duchess Productions Hosts Charity Event: “Words Are Spells: A Book Launch With A Twist”

Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd is excited to unveil its first charity event, “Words Are Spells: A Book Launch With A Twist.” Scheduled for 8 December 2024, from 17:00 to 19:00, this evening promises to enchant fans of literature, art, and philanthropy. The event will take place at the distinguished Colnaghi Art Gallery.

This one-of-a-kind event is powered by Quadrian, a prominent supporter of the arts and a global leader in fostering innovation and economic growth through venture capital, strategic funding, and foreign investment. Quadrian’s involvement underscores its commitment to supporting cultural initiatives with a strong social impact.

With an ‘Old Hollywood’ theme, “Words Are Spells” will be a unique evening that transforms the typical book launch. Guests can expect an immersive experience blending literature, art, and philanthropy. The evening will feature the unveiling of the book Words Are Spells, complemented by an exhibition, unique cocktails, and live music.

Proceeds from the original artwork on display will be donated to Mind Charity, a respected UK mental health organisation that provides vital support to those experiencing mental health issues. Artwork from Words Are Spells is available for purchase on a range of items, from posters and t-shirts to hats, notebooks, and tea towels.

Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd is a versatile production company dedicated to creating theatre, film, literature, and music. This inaugural event aims to be not only a celebration of creativity but also a meaningful contribution to a worthy cause.

“Ugly Duchess Productions was created on the principle that art has real power to inspire and uplift,” said Luci MacNair, Director of Ugly Duchess Productions Ltd. “Partnering with Quadrian, a company that is always looking to use its talents to better the world, and contributing to Mind Charity’s vital work allows us to channel that belief into action.”

For those attending, “Words Are Spells: A Book Launch With A Twist” promises a memorable evening of culture and community impact. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the arts and support a good cause.

If you’re unable to attend, you can still support by purchasing an item with original art by Luci MacNair at uglyduchess.com.