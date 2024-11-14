Roq Appoints Sourabh Dixit as CCO to Drive Growth and Client Engagement

Roq, on its journey to become the UK’s premier Quality Engineering consultancy, has announced the appointment of Sourabh Dixit as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a key role in advancing the company’s strategic growth.

Sourabh joins Roq with over 25 years of experience in Quality Engineering leadership across various industries and regions. His extensive expertise in consultative sales, client engagement, and quality delivery will be instrumental in defining and executing Roq’s growth strategy. In his new role, Sourabh will lead a team of Client Directors, strengthen client relationships, broaden Roq’s market reach, and further enhance the company’s leadership in Quality Engineering.

Throughout his career, Sourabh has supported numerous clients in transforming their Quality Engineering practices, boosting operational efficiency, and driving strategic programmes. Most recently, he focused on the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance sectors, where he contributed to complex initiatives, including major Core Banking transformations.

Welcoming Sourabh’s appointment, Stephen Johnson, Founder and CEO of Roq, commented, “We are thrilled to have Sourabh join Roq at such a pivotal time. His impressive track record and deep understanding of Quality Engineering, coupled with his commitment to excellence in client relationships, align perfectly with our growth ambitions. With Sourabh in this key role, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional value to our clients and further our reputation as the UK’s leading Quality Engineering consultancy.”

Sourabh’s leadership is expected to extend Roq’s impact beyond project delivery. “I am inspired by the passion within the Roq team for innovation and quality, as well as the company’s values-centred approach to both client success and employee well-being,” Sourabh said. “In addition to executing our growth strategy, I am committed to helping UK businesses become more resilient, safe, and secure. I believe that happy, engaged employees create exceptional client experiences, and I look forward to fostering an environment where both flourish.”

Reflecting on his decision to join Roq, Sourabh shared that the company’s client-focused ethos and collaborative culture were major factors. “The values Roq upholds resonate with my own—especially the drive to make a positive impact and empower everyone within the organisation. As CCO, my goal is not only to guide Roq’s growth but to establish us as trusted advisors in Quality Engineering across the UK.”

Roq’s leadership team is dedicated to supporting Sourabh in achieving these ambitious goals. “Sourabh’s appointment marks a strategic advancement for Roq,” Johnson added. “As we project significant growth over the next few years, Sourabh’s expertise and vision will be essential in ensuring we navigate this growth while maintaining our core values and delivering the highest quality outcomes for our clients.”