Multi Award-Winner Anna Mosley Calls for ‘EXTRAordinary Leadership’ in the Workplace

According to a recent Gallup poll involving over 1 million workers, 75% of employees cited poor management as their reason for leaving a job. This stark statistic highlights a leadership crisis affecting workplace morale, team effectiveness, and overall business growth. Anna Mosley, founder of Eighty™, the UK’s top training firm in Leadership & Growth Mindset, argues that ‘EXTRAordinary Leadership’ is the key to addressing these issues.
With a career dedicated to transforming leaders’ mental resilience and performance, Anna is pushing the industry to broaden its view on what makes a leader truly effective.
“The question we need to ask ourselves is: What kind of leader do we want to be? One that inspires, motivates, and creates leaders of the future, or one that stifles creativity, undermines their team, and fosters a culture of shame and blame?”
- The Dominator – Overbearing and controlling, they squash creativity and autonomy and can induce a sense of fear.
- The Perfectionist – Critical and obsessed over the end result, they overlook small wins and effort, causing demotivation, burnout and stress.
- The People Pleaser – Wanting to be everyone’s friend, they manages both upwards and downwards poorly. The team lack discipline and boundaries, resulting in complacency
- The ‘I’m Too Good’er’ – Stuck in their ‘ivory tower’ they are disconnected from the team, resulting in lack of empathy and connection with the team
- The Thief – Steals credit for others’ work, causing frustration and mistrust.
- The Know-it-all – Refuses to listen to new ideas, stifling cognitive diversity and innovation .
