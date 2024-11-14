Multi Award-Winner Anna Mosley Calls for ‘EXTRAordinary Leadership’ in the Workplace

According to a recent Gallup poll involving over 1 million workers, 75% of employees cited poor management as their reason for leaving a job. This stark statistic highlights a leadership crisis affecting workplace morale, team effectiveness, and overall business growth. Anna Mosley, founder of Eighty™, the UK’s top training firm in Leadership & Growth Mindset, argues that ‘EXTRAordinary Leadership’ is the key to addressing these issues.

With a career dedicated to transforming leaders’ mental resilience and performance, Anna is pushing the industry to broaden its view on what makes a leader truly effective.

“Leadership isn’t just about managing people; it’s about inspiring them, guiding them courageously through challenge, and – taking a tailored approach – empowering them to be their best. That’s what truly makes a leader extraordinary,” says Anna Mosley, The UK’s No. 1 High-Performance Coach in Leadership & Growth Mindset. “Too many organisations fail because their leaders lack mental fitness and/or have never been taught how to lead. Toxic behaviours can destroy team morale and motivation, seriously hindering results. From ego-driven management to micromanagement, we are witnessing a leadership crisis that must be addressed immediately.”

“What makes a leader special? What makes a terrible leader? If we look at leadership through the lens of Trump’s re-election and the debate this has stirred, we can see how certain traits can have a detrimental impact,” says Anna. “The question we need to ask ourselves is: What kind of leader do we want to be? One that inspires, motivates, and creates leaders of the future, or one that stifles creativity, undermines their team, and fosters a culture of shame and blame?”

Through her programmes, Anna teaches leaders how to identify and avoid common pitfalls. She highlights six leadership types that kill team performance and morale, which are crucial to understand when seeking to build an engaged and high performing workforce:

The Dominator – Overbearing and controlling, they squash creativity and autonomy and can induce a sense of fear. The Perfectionist – Critical and obsessed over the end result, they overlook small wins and effort, causing demotivation, burnout and stress. The People Pleaser – Wanting to be everyone’s friend, they manages both upwards and downwards poorly. The team lack discipline and boundaries, resulting in complacency The ‘I’m Too Good’er’ – Stuck in their ‘ivory tower’ they are disconnected from the team, resulting in lack of empathy and connection with the team The Thief – Steals credit for others’ work, causing frustration and mistrust. The Know-it-all – Refuses to listen to new ideas, stifling cognitive diversity and innovation .

Anna added: “In leadership, understanding the damage to culture and performance that these behaviours cause is essential if we are to move forward successfully.”

Through Eighty’s transformative leadership programmes, workshops, and one-on-one coaching, Anna gets leaders mentally fit and embracing growth mindset so that they can first self-lead effectively. The second step is then how to unlock the extraordinary potential of the Team. Participants learn to tailor their approach for maximum influence, to lead teams powerfully through change and adversity, and to nurture high performance culture to rocket results.

Recent rave reviews highlight the impact that Eighty™ is having on global household name brands:

“Without doubt, the best training I’ve ever received.” – Emma, Head of Practice, Procurement Heads

“I highly recommend Anna at every stage of Leadership and Life!” – Supriya, Head of E-Commerce, L’Oréal

“The most impactful day of personal development I’ve ever experienced.” – Kay, Talent Manager, HR Heads

“Anna delivers highly engaging and game-changing leadership training that not only is forward-thinking and relevant but that sticks!” – Trevor, Senior Consultant, Masento Group

With a passion for helping people achieve their greatest potential, Anna Mosley is paving the way for the next generation of leaders. With a firm belief that we should be upskilling professionals on how to lead before they step into a leadership role, Anna’s approach to leadership promotes high levels of self-awareness, continuous improvement, and a relentless drive to inspire greatness in others.