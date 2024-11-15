Cheltenham-Based AD Accounting Honoured with Global Recognition Award

AD Accounting and Business Solutions Limited, established in June 2024 by Cheltenham accountant Anita Rasheva, has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award. This accolade celebrates the firm’s dedication to providing tailored financial solutions and a client-focused approach, enabling small and medium-sized businesses to achieve financial clarity and sustainable growth.

Anita’s journey to founding AD Accounting is a testament to her resilience and determination. Originally from Bulgaria, Anita moved to the UK with a vision to make a difference in the accounting industry. Faced with the challenge of requalifying in a new country, she enrolled with the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) and worked tirelessly to obtain her accounting licence. Her efforts culminated in the establishment of a firm that blends expertise with a personal touch.

Today, AD Accounting supports a growing number of loyal clients by offering financial guidance that extends beyond traditional accounting. The firm empowers business owners with actionable insights, helping them make informed decisions to drive growth.

Specialising in the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises, AD Accounting provides budgeting advice, cash flow management, and tax planning tailored to each client’s unique challenges. Clients have praised the firm for its ability to demystify financial data and provide clarity, setting AD Accounting apart in a competitive market.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner for our clients,” said Anita Rasheva, founder of AD Accounting. “We’re here to do more than just manage the numbers; we’re here to provide clarity and strategic insights that help clients confidently move their businesses forward. This award reflects the work we do daily to support business owners, and it motivates us to keep raising the bar.”

Anita’s dedication to accessible financial expertise has been key to the firm’s early success. Her personal journey and client-first approach have allowed AD Accounting to build a reputation for excellence and trustworthiness in the accounting sector.

In addition to her work with AD Accounting, Anita advocates for practical, results-driven accounting practices. Her own experiences have shaped the firm’s supportive and empowering ethos, helping clients navigate today’s challenging business environment with confidence.

The 2024 Global Recognition Award highlights the positive impact AD Accounting has had on its clients and the industry. Under Anita’s leadership, the firm is poised to continue serving as a valuable resource for small and medium-sized enterprises.

For more information, visit www.ad-accounting.co.uk or email [email protected].