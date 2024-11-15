EU Showcases Food Excellence with ‘More Than Only Food and Drink’ Campaign

The European Union has unveiled a new campaign to highlight the exceptional standards of European food and drink to UK food industry professionals. The initiative emphasises the EU’s strengths in food safety, quality, sustainability, and authenticity.

The campaign, titled More Than Only Food and Drink, aims to boost recognition among UK businesses of what makes EU food and beverage products unique in a global market.

Focusing on six key product categories, the campaign covers processed meats (charcuterie, salami, hams, sausages), fresh meats (poultry, beef, pork, lamb), dairy and cheese, fresh and frozen fruits and vegetables, bakery and confectionery items, and wine, spirits, and beers.

UK-based experts in these categories will serve as campaign advisors, helping to promote the EU’s rigorous food safety standards, high quality, and environmental and animal welfare practices. The campaign also seeks to educate UK professionals on the significance of EU quality labels like Protected Denomination of Origin (PDO), Protected Geographical Indication (PGI), and EU Organic.

The programme includes events such as trade exhibitions, seminars on sustainability, and industry-specific roundtables. Highlights include webinars with trade publications, showcases of cutting-edge EU food technology, and study tours to EU countries, offering hands-on experience with producers.

Interactive events will be paired with a robust media campaign to further expand the reach of the initiative.

Patrick McGuigan, cheese expert and category advisor for the campaign, said: “This campaign aims to highlight the remarkable quality and diversity of food and drink made in the 27 Member States of the EU. From sustainable farming and traditional production practices to the EU Quality Labels scheme and strong food safety and traceability standards, the EU produces food and drink that is not only delicious, but is also rooted in cultural heritage, time-honoured traditions and innovation. As the campaign strapline says, it’s ‘More Than Only Food and Drink.’”