KYC360 Collaborates with LSEG Risk Intelligence

KYC360, a leading provider of Customer Lifecycle Management solutions designed to help organisations comply and excel, has announced an exciting partnership with LSEG Risk Intelligence.

Through this collaboration, KYC360 integrates LSEG Identity Verification solutions (formerly Global Data Consortium) into its platform. This integration enables customers to verify identities of individuals and businesses with speed, efficiency, and high assurance, leveraging access to over 400 authoritative data sources across more than 50 countries.

Stephen Platt, Founder & CEO of KYC360, remarked, “We are thrilled to partner with LSEG Risk Intelligence and give our customers access to their Identity Verification solutions, enabling efficient identity verification and onboarding even at high volumes. This partnership exemplifies how we leverage the best data providers and demonstrates that our world-class partner ecosystem continues to set high standards, enabling businesses to comply and outperform.”

Daniel Flowe, Head of Digital Identity at LSEG Risk Intelligence, added, “We are excited to partner with the team at KYC360. By combining our industry leading identity verification solutions and World-Check risk screening with their extensible platform and deep industry experience, together we can solve more problems for more customers than ever before.”

This collaboration reflects both organisations’ commitment to innovation and excellence, providing customers with advanced tools to address identity verification challenges effectively.

About LSEG Risk Intelligence:



LSEG Risk Intelligence provides a suite of solutions to help organisations efficiently navigate risks, avoid reputational damage, reduce fraud and ensure legal and regulatory compliance around the globe. From screening solutions through World-Check, to detailed background checks on any entity or individual through due diligence reports, and innovative identity verification, account verification and digital onboarding services – you can trust us to help you successfully manage your risk, so you can operate more efficiently, more effectively and more confidently. Learn more at lseg.com/risk-intelligence.

About KYC360:

At KYC360 we believe that customer onboarding, screening and perpetual KYC should be done at the speed of business. Our end-to-end SaaS Platform manages all aspects of customer lifecycle management from creating the right first impression with rapid risk-based onboarding, through to award-winning screening and KYC refresh at the same time as delivering even higher levels of compliance assurance.

Compliance was a brake. Now with KYC360’s solutions it can be an accelerator allowing you to be fully compliant while doing more, better business, faster.