Coach B-LIYT Launches Personalised Life and Relationship Coaching for Growth and Resilience

Coach B-LIYT, a London-based life and relationship coaching service, has officially launched, introducing a fresh and authentic approach to personal and relational development.

Founded by Bernice Williams, a certified life coach with a background in family and relationship counselling, Coach B-LIYT offers tailored coaching services aimed at supporting women, wives, couples, and families. Combining her professional training with real-life experience as an entrepreneur, wife, and former teen mum, Williams empowers clients to embrace their truth, overcome challenges, and achieve sustainable growth.

Coach B-LIYT’s offerings include individual coaching, group coaching, and couples counselling, all tailored to address unique client needs. Focusing on areas such as self-worth, communication, resilience, and relationship dynamics, Williams creates a safe and open environment where clients are encouraged to explore their experiences, confront limiting beliefs, and set meaningful goals. Her coaching philosophy is guided by core principles of authenticity and truth, helping clients gain clarity and confidence to overcome obstacles.

“Coach B-LIYT was born out of my own journey of self-discovery and resilience,” said Bernice Williams. “As someone who faced judgment and adversity, I understand the importance of having a space to address these feelings, find strength, and grow. I founded the service to offer others the support and guidance I wish I had, helping them live more fulfilling lives by embracing their truth.”

Before founding Coach B-LIYT, Williams worked in the corporate sector, building a career in payroll, finance, and benefits. Her experiences as a wife of 21 years, mother, and corporate professional inspired her to pursue a purpose-driven career. She left the corporate world to establish Coach B-LIYT Limited, dedicating herself to extensive training to provide a coaching practice that is both professionally grounded and personally inspired.

Williams’s supportive yet direct coaching style has already gained attention, with clients reporting improved clarity, stronger relationships, and a renewed sense of self-worth. Her services help clients examine past experiences, heal from negative patterns, and develop new beliefs and perspectives.

In addition to individual coaching, Williams offers group coaching for clients who thrive in a community setting and couples counselling to help partners navigate relationship challenges. Her unique approach equips clients with the tools to address complex issues such as balancing roles, improving communication, and building accountability.

Whether working one-on-one or in groups, Coach B-LIYT empowers individuals and couples to face life’s challenges with resilience and confidence. Williams’s mission is to help clients “Live In Their Truth” by exploring their triggers, truths, and trials and embracing authenticity.

For more information or to book a session, visit www.b-liyt.com or connect with Bernice Williams on Instagram (@coach_b_liyt) and LinkedIn.