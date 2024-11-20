Gyeonggi Province Halts Shincheonji Church Event, Triggering Protests by Over 25,000

The abrupt cancellation of a Shincheonji Church of Jesus event on 30 October in Gyeonggi Province has ignited controversy and widespread protests.

The “Religious Leaders Forum and Completion Ceremony,” planned to take place at Paju Imjingak Peace Nuri, was cancelled on the morning of the event by Gyeonggi Province authorities. The provincial government cited security concerns as the reason for the cancellation, a claim disputed by Shincheonji Church, which has described the decision as unconstitutional and discriminatory. Church officials have vowed to continue protesting until they receive an official apology and a resolution to their grievances.

The decision was communicated on 29 October, just one day before the scheduled event. Both Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization expressed regret for the late notice, but maintained that the cancellation was necessary to mitigate potential security risks. However, they did not provide specific details regarding the nature of these risks.

Shincheonji Church has strongly contested the explanation, alleging that the cancellation was politically motivated and influenced by external pressure, particularly from the Metropolitan Christian Council of Korea (MCCK), which has previously criticised Shincheonji. The church claims they were assured by venue management right up until the day prior that the event would proceed as planned.

In response to the cancellation, the church staged a peaceful protest on 15 November outside the Gyeonggi Provincial Office. The demonstration included the submission of a formal protest letter and a meeting between church representatives and officials from Gyeonggi Province and the Gyeonggi Tourism Organization.

During the meeting, Song Jae-Woong, Chief Public Relations Officer of Shincheonji, criticised the lack of transparency from government officials regarding the cancellation. While provincial representatives reiterated that the decision was made to prioritise public safety, Song called the short notice unacceptable and demanded an official apology from the governor. The church has also announced plans to seek compensation for financial losses incurred as a result of the cancellation.

The incident has sparked debate around religious freedom and potential discrimination. Shincheonji Church has argued that the cancellation violates Article 20 of South Korea’s Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion.

Protesters at the rally echoed these sentiments, claiming the government’s actions infringed upon their constitutional rights and blurred the separation of religion and state. “The decision to cancel the event, especially under the influence of external religious groups, raises serious questions about the protection of religious freedoms in South Korea,” one protester stated.

Shincheonji Church has pledged to continue their demonstrations outside the Gyeonggi Provincial Office and Gyeonggi Tourism Organization until their demands are met.