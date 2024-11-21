Brits Turn to Household Items as Sex Toys – But Many Say They Don’t Compare

A Bed Nerdz survey reveals UK adults’ favourite household items used as sex toys.

Popular choices include hairbrushes (13%), cucumbers (12%), toothbrushes (8%), TV remotes (2%), and spoons (3%).

A recent survey conducted by Bed Nerdz, a UK-based sex toy brand specialising in erotic gift boxes, has revealed that Brits are getting creative with household items as makeshift sex toys. While many are exploring alternatives like hairbrushes, bottles, and even TV remotes, two in five respondents admitted these substitutes don’t measure up to purpose-made toys.

The survey, which polled 1,001 UK adults who have used household objects for sexual pleasure, found that some everyday items are surprisingly popular. The most common alternatives include:

Hairbrush — 13%

Cucumber — 12%

Toothbrush — 8%

Bottle — 7%

Banana — 4%

Pillow — 4%

Spoon — 3%

Deodorant — 3%

Carrot — 3%

Rolling Pin — 3%.

More unconventional options also emerged, including TV remotes (2%), spatulas, and even vacuum cleaners (1%).

“These findings highlight how creative people can be when it comes to exploring their own pleasure, which is great,” said Damien Muretti, Co-Founder of Bed Nerdz. “I’m all for embracing curiosity and trying new things, and I think everyone should experiment with incorporating accessories into their sex lives. That being said, it’s really important to keep in mind that purpose-made products are designed with safety and hygiene in mind. Household items weren’t built for this, so it’s not surprising that two in five respondents preferred sex toys!

“Experimenting with sex should be safe and enjoyable, which is why Bed Nerdz products are made to be easy to clean, safe to use and are shipped in discreet packaging. Overall, I hope our research inspires more people to feel more confident in experimenting with different toys and erotic items, but with products made for the job.”

When asked why they chose household items, 40% of respondents said they wanted to “try something different”, 29% admitted they didn’t own a purpose-made sex toy, and 28% were simply curious about the experience.

However, not all respondents found these substitutions satisfying. Two in five (39%) reported that household items were less satisfying than purpose-made sex toys. Meanwhile, 43% said they found the alternatives equally satisfying, and 12% said household items were more enjoyable.

The survey also explored privacy around sexual exploration. Over half of the participants (54%) kept their use of household items entirely private, suggesting that discussions around sexual experimentation remain somewhat taboo in the UK. Still, 41% were open enough to share their experiences with a partner or a close friend, indicating that attitudes may be shifting towards greater openness about sex.