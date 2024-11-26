VIP SKI Relaunches Nostalgic Persona Quiz as Ski Season Begins

Luxury ski holiday provider VIP SKI has revived its much-loved persona quiz, offering skiers the chance to discover their ultimate fashion personality on the slopes.

The ski season is well underway, and one thing is clear – the slopes remain a showcase of diverse styles. Some even argue, “you are what you wear” when it comes to ski fashion.

With sunshine yellow tipped to be this winter’s standout snow colour and 90s-inspired houndstooth patterns making a bold return, this season promises to be a riot of retro style and modern flair. But does your slope style reflect your skills? Are you all the gear and no idea, or a seasoned professional?

VIP SKI is encouraging winter sports enthusiasts to take their newly launched quiz to discover their unique ski fashion persona.

Nicola Hardy, Associate Director of Marketing at VIP SKI, said: “It’s fascinating to see how ski fashion trends change year on year and how the tech continues to evolve to better the ski experience.

“A ski holiday is accessible to all levels and abilities but there is no harm in feeling you look the part. Our quiz is a light-hearted way of reminding people you don’t have to be a pro to sport the best looks. Whether you are a skiing old-timer or new to the sport, if your outfit gives you the confidence to hit the slopes it was worth it.”

Once your ski persona is revealed, VIP SKI has compiled top tips for 2024/2025 fashion trends to inspire your next look.

90s Vintage Revival

This season’s top trend is a throwback to the 90s. Expect the slopes to be filled with vibrant puffer jackets featuring oversized collars, flared trousers, and bold prints like houndstooth. The nostalgic style dominating the high street in summer is continuing into winter with full force.

Eco-Friendly Ski Wear

Sustainable fashion is front and centre as skiers seek clothing made from recycled or plant-based materials. With an increasing focus on reducing environmental impact, stylish, sustainable ski wear is more popular than ever.

Bright, Bold Looks

For 2024/2025, ski fashion is embracing eye-catching colours. Think electric blues, vivid oranges, and canary yellows. Monochromatic outfits not only make a bold statement but also improve visibility on the slopes.

Futuristic Flair

For those who prefer cutting-edge styles, metallic finishes and tonal reds will dominate après-ski wear this season, offering a sleek and modern alternative to retro trends.

Fashion Meets Function in Accessories

This year’s accessories combine style with innovation. Oversized goggles, heated gloves, and mirrored face masks add both practicality and flair to any outfit.

Fashion stylist Oriona Robb said: “This year we are leaning into the future, with sleek metallics and deep reds, offering a modern edge to classic ski wear. With the resurgence of monochromatic looks, we can be sure to see bold head-to-toe colour schemes that are both striking and sophisticated hitting the slopes in 2024.

“Winter 2024/5 is all about making a statement. In accessories, we see oversized hats, scarves, goggles to add personality to any outfit. And of course, retro-inspired patterns, think bold stripes, vintage-inspired colour blocking, and a nod to the classics.”