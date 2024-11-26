Inglesina Partners with First Time Mums UK Network as Official Sponsor

Inglesina, the renowned Italian baby brand with over 60 years of expertise in crafting high-quality travel systems, car seats, and baby accessories, has proudly announced its sponsorship of First Time Mums UK, the fastest-growing network for new mothers in the United Kingdom. This partnership unites two organisations committed to supporting new and expecting mothers in providing the best care for their little ones.

Established in 2020, First Time Mums UK has quickly gained traction, amassing a community of over 100,000 active members across Instagram, Facebook Community and TikTok. With over 400 new members joining daily, the network has become a trusted hub for advice, resources, and support as new mothers navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood.

“We are thrilled to partner with Inglesina, a brand that shares our values of comfort, care, and quality for mothers and their babies. Their products have been trusted by families for generations, and we believe this collaboration will provide invaluable resources to our growing community of new mums,” said Yana Abramova, founder of First Time Mums UK. “Together, we can create a supportive space for mums to thrive in their parenting journeys.”

Thanks to Inglesina’s sponsorship, First Time Mums UK will expand its offerings, including exclusive content, educational blogs, and detailed product reviews tailored specifically to the needs of new mothers and their babies. Both organisations are excited about the potential of this collaboration to empower and inform their community of parents.

An Inglesina representative added: “We are delighted to be partnering with First Time Mums UK as an official sponsor. Our collaboration reflects our vision of baby wellness and supporting new parents through this special time in their life. At Inglesina, we believe that every baby deserves the very best for their comfort and safety, and we are thrilled to bring our expertise and passion to the first-time mums’ community. Together, we look forward to empowering parents with the tools and confidence they need to nurture and care for their little ones.”

About Inglesina:

Inglesina, with a rich heritage spanning over 60 years, is known for its unwavering dedication to ensuring babies’ comfort and well-being. Every Inglesina product, from travel systems to car seats and accessories, is meticulously designed with the utmost attention to detail, prioritizing the safety and comfort of little ones.

About First Time Mums UK:

First Time Mums UK is the fastest-growing new mum network in the UK, boasting over 100,000 active members across Instagram, Facebook Community and TikTok. Launched in 2020, the community offers a welcoming space for new and expecting mothers to share advice, find support, and celebrate the joys of motherhood. With a focus on building connections, First Time Mums UK provides valuable resources to help mums navigate the early stages of parenthood.

First Time Mums UK is proudly sponsored by Inglesina, Culturelle® and Baby Bare Bubbles.