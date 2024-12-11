Survey Reveals Cost of Christmas Travel Forces Half of Brits to Cut Back on Gifts

A survey commissioned by Turo shows the average cost of a Christmas trip home for car-less Brits is £114.

Half (50%) report that expensive travel means they cannot afford as many presents as they’d like, rising to 61% for those travelling by train.

Londoners face the highest travel costs, averaging £151.

The high cost of travel this Christmas is forcing millions of Brits to opt for cheaper gifts, a recent survey reveals. Car-sharing marketplace Turo commissioned Censuswide to survey 2,000 people without a car about their holiday travel plans, as many of the UK’s 17 million car-less residents begin arranging their Christmas journeys.**

Findings indicate that car-less Brits anticipate spending an average of £114 to travel home for Christmas, with the highest average costs reported by Londoners (£151), followed by those in Northern Ireland (£144) and Scotland (£143).

In contrast, residents of the North East expect to pay significantly less, at just £77 on average.

This financial strain comes in a year when English rail fares increased by 4.9% in 2024, with a further 4.6% hike expected in March.***

Rising Costs Impact Gift-Giving

For half of those travelling home for Christmas, the high cost of transport has reduced their ability to buy gifts. This sentiment is particularly pronounced among train users, with 61% saying their spending on presents is impacted.

Londoners, who face the steepest travel costs, are the most affected, with 59% reporting that their gift-giving capacity has been diminished.

Younger people are disproportionately impacted, with 66% of 18-24 year-olds stating that travel costs prevent them from buying as many gifts as they would like, compared to just 28% of those aged 55 and over.

Some are skipping Christmas travel entirely. Nearly one in five (18%) said travel costs mean they won’t be seeing their parents this year, including a quarter (25%) of 25-34 year-olds.

Turo’s Advice for Budget-Friendly Christmas Travel

Rory Brimmer, Director at Turo, shared some tips to ease the burden of holiday travel:

“It’s a real shame that the high cost of getting home for Christmas is stopping so many people from buying the gifts they feel their friends and family deserve. But with the average trip home costing £114 for those without a car – or £151 for Londoners – that’s the reality. While not owning a car makes perfect sense for millions of city dwellers year-round, during the holidays it is a real pain.”