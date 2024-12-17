MUMAGEDDON! And the Food Magician: A Hilarious Journey of Food, Forgiveness, and Fun

Author and illustrator Sonya Anise has released her latest children’s book, MUMAGEDDON! And the Food Magician, a brilliantly funny story for readers aged 7 and up. Following the adventures of a gifted young chocolatier who is banned from baking by his dreadful stepmother and sent off to boarding school, the tale takes a hilarious turn as the boy crafts a recipe for revenge. Beneath the laughter and silliness lies a touching narrative about forgiveness, compromise, and understanding, as the boy and his stepmother eventually learn to listen to one another and find middle ground.

A great gift for fans of Roald Dahl, Quentin Blake, David Walliams and Jamie Smart, MUMAGEDDON! is a deliciously laugh-out-loud rhyming adventure with an irreverent edge. While it is immensely silly, it is also a story for adults and children to read together with a great message about following your passion and using your voice. Even stepmothers will enjoy it!

Bursting with vibrant full colour illustrations by the author on every page, artist Sonya Anise wrote and illustrated MUMAGEDDON! And the Food Magician over many years with the aim of creating a story that would both entertain children and inspire them to look at the world from other people’s point of view.

According to Sonya, an artist and designer who divides her time between Britain and Spain, “I always loved reading funny illustrated books to my daughter when she was growing up, including Dahl, Blake, Walliams and others. Spending time with those books brought the two of us together. Humour is a brilliant way to get kids involved in a story – and ultimately that story can have a positive message as well as just being fun to read.”

Sonya Anise is a fine artist, photographer and interior product designer who studied art and design at Central Saint Martins. Born in Dublin to British parents, Sonya has lived in England, Ireland, Spain, Australia, Costa Rica and Mexico. She enjoys a nomadic life traveling off the beaten track in search of colour & culture, and all things weird and wonderful. She is also passionate about cooking (and especially chocolate). As an ocean lover, Sonya is currently on a small Balearic Island working on her next book…