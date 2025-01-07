Win £10,000 Cash and Instant Rewards at SPAR Stores for a Fresh Start to 2025

SPAR, the community retailer, has launched an exciting new competition offering shoppers the chance to win cash and prizes this New Year through the free Frozen Fortune game. With a total of 400,000 instant rewards and major brand products to be won, the campaign promises to brighten the start of 2025.

Four lucky winners will each receive a grand prize of £10,000, and as dreams of holidays begin to form for the year ahead, a £200 holiday voucher will also be awarded daily until the competition closes on 19th February.

Instant prizes from popular brands are also on offer, including:

Pepsi Max

McVitie’s Jaffa Cakes

Aero or Milkybar Blocks

Sour Patch Kids

Cadbury’s Chocolate Multipacks

Magnum Ice Cream

Aero or Munchies Pouches

Haribo Bags

McCain French Fries

To take part, shoppers can visit www.frozenfortune.co.uk and play the daily Ice Breaker game. Over 1,300 SPAR stores nationwide are participating, making it easy for customers to claim their prizes and enjoy a boost this January.

Philippa Harrington at SPAR commented: “We are excited to launch our Frozen Fortune competition and reward four lucky shoppers with £10,000 of ice-cold cash each to start 2025 in style. We can’t wait to give shoppers a little bit back at the beginning of the new year when budgets are tighter, and people are seeking something uplifting.”