Jacksons Nurseries in Staffordshire Thrives with New Generation of Family Leadership

Jacksons Nurseries, located in Bagnall, North Staffordshire, has entered a new chapter of family ownership as Luke Jackson, leaving a career in corporate finance at Barclays, takes over the reins. The transition allows existing owners Roger and Ruth Jackson to step back into retirement, while Luke and his wife Priya settle into family life with their newborn son, Edward.

For over six decades, Jacksons Nurseries has been a cherished destination for gardening enthusiasts and food lovers. Nestled in the picturesque Staffordshire Moorlands, the nursery is renowned for its plants-focused garden centre, home-cooked offerings in its charming tea room, and a farm shop filled with local produce, homeware, and unique gifts.

Reflecting on the change, Luke Jackson commented: “It’s a big change to swap Canary Wharf for the village of Bagnall and exciting to take on the challenge of running the business full time. We’re fortunate to have a fantastic, friendly and hard-working team who are committed to protecting our heritage and family-run ethos while driving the business forward into the future. I enjoyed taking cuttings when I was growing up and helped build Jacksons’ first ecommerce website, so transitioning into the business now is a natural next step.”

Jacksons Nurseries was founded in the 1960s by Peter Jackson, a passionate school teacher who turned his love of plants into a thriving market garden. Today, the business spans a 10-acre site, producing over 300,000 plants annually. These are sold directly through the garden centre and shipped nationwide via the nursery’s online store, which Luke helped establish in his youth.

Dedicated to enhancing the customer experience, Jacksons has introduced personalised shopping services led by plant consultants. These tailored advice sessions aim to provide customers with in-depth guidance and inspiration for their gardens. Local customer Ben Mills, who recently used the service, said: “The advice from Jacksons plant expert Peter Lea was second to none. He was very knowledgeable and gave us lots of ideas and inspiration. We are looking forward to putting the planting plan that Peter produced for us into action.”

The nursery is also expanding its range of plants under the direction of production manager Hayden. “We’re currently in the process of growing 160 new varieties of perennials, ready for the coming gardening season,” he explained. “This includes smaller plants we will offer in 9cm pots at a lower price point, as well as our existing larger two-litre pot size. We’ll be announcing the new varieties in spring, so watch this space.”

Community engagement remains at the heart of Jacksons’ ethos. The team recently installed 16 root-balled Christmas trees for Pontypool council and continues to support local projects such as displays at Bagnall’s St Chad’s Church. Local resident Esther Buckle shared her appreciation: “Jacksons have historically supported St Chad’s at Christmas time. This year they kindly provided the lovely tree which looked particularly festive in the entrance to the church. We are always very appreciative of Jacksons help.”

Located on Thorney Edge Road in Bagnall (ST9 9LE), Jacksons Nurseries continues to grow and serve the community with its customer-focused approach. More details can be found at www.jacksonsnurseries.co.uk.