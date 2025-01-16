Investing in Responsible AI: Trilateral Research Stresses Its Role in Building Trust

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence across industries has elevated responsible AI from a compliance necessity to a vital component of business strategy, according to Trilateral Research, an ethical AI solutions provider.

New research from MIT Sloan Management Review reveals a pressing need for investment in responsible AI practices. While 85% of respondents acknowledged insufficient spending in this area, 70% of organisations using mature, ethically developed AI systems reported significant efficiency improvements and better results.

“Investment in responsible AI practices is not just about risk mitigation—it’s a fundamental driver of brand reputation and public trust,” Kush Wadhwa, CEO of Trilateral Research, in a recent interview with global communications consultancy Hotwire.

Turning Guidance into Practice

Although organisations can refer to frameworks such as those developed by the EU and OECD, many struggle to turn these into practical applications. “We believe the solution is to use a multidisciplinary team,” Wadhwa suggests, highlighting the importance of collaboration between legal, ethical, domain-specific, and technical experts. This approach tackles key challenges, such as eliminating data bias and ensuring fairness in AI systems.

“To address these biases, we need adequate transparency, explainability and literacy built in at the front end,” explains Wadhwa. “Then, everyone utilising the outputs must have a clear understanding of how to apply the data.” Cybersecurity is another integral element, with organisations increasingly recognising it as the backbone of responsible AI. “Put simply, ethical AI is about doing the right things with AI, and cybersecurity ensures those systems are secure enough to uphold those principles.”

Building a Responsible AI Strategy

For organisations aiming to embrace responsible AI, Wadhwa outlines a structured approach. The journey starts with education: “There’s a huge lack of understanding about what AI can do, so you need to demystify AI across your organisation.” Next, organisations must conduct thorough risk and impact assessments for each AI application. Finally, continuous oversight is crucial. “To get the best ROI from your AI investments and protect your reputation,” advises Wadhwa, “you need continuous monitoring and risk management.”

Why It Matters

As AI becomes integral to business operations, implementing responsible AI is no longer a choice but a requirement. Organisations committed to transparency in their AI initiatives will set industry benchmarks and secure lasting consumer trust.

The full interview with Kush Wadhwa is available on Hotwire's website.