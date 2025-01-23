Bedford-Based CRDOne Wins Client Satisfaction Award as Carl Darnell Gains National Recognition

CRDOne, an innovative digital marketing agency located in Bedford, has been recognised with the prestigious Client Satisfaction Award by Business Awards UK. This award highlights the agency’s excellence in delivering impactful results across SEO, PPC, and web design.

CRDOne’s Director, Carl Darnell, has also received notable recognition both locally and nationally. He has been shortlisted for the Business Leader of the Year category at the SME National Awards, as well as for Business Person of the Year at the Community Impact Luton Awards. Carl’s dedication to digital innovation and his positive contributions to the community have earned him widespread respect.

The CRDOne team has delivered exceptional results for its clients. These include helping a local tech company rival well-known names like Music Magpie, Mazuma Mobile, and CEX, driving a 149% increase in applications for a further education college over a year, and boosting leads for a trading company by over 100% in just six months.

Speaking on the recognition, Carl said: “We’re incredibly proud to have received this award for Client Satisfaction. Our team is passionate about delivering results that make a difference, and we’re grateful for the trust our clients place in us.”

For further information about Carl and CRDOne, visit www.crdone.digital.