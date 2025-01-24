BuildData Group Acquires DFM Systems to Strengthen Presence in the Irish Construction Market

BuildData Group, a leading provider of construction and property management software in the UK and Ireland, has announced its acquisition of DFM Systems. As a trusted name in Ireland, DFM Systems specialises in building information management, offering solutions for handover, quality, and asset management.

This acquisition is part of BuildData Group’s ongoing strategy to acquire growth-focused businesses with strong leadership and a robust presence in key markets. The company’s recent acquisitions include Zutec in 2020, Createmaster and Resi-Sense in 2021, Bond Bryan Digital in 2022, and the privatisation of Zutec Holding in 2023.

DFM Systems delivers innovative digital data management and building information solutions throughout the building life cycle, catering to contractors, developers, housebuilders, and asset owners. By working closely with sister company Zutec, DFM Systems will offer enhanced support to customers as they move towards greater digitisation and compliance, seamlessly connecting document management/CDE, quality management, handover, and asset management processes.

“DFM Systems is a highly regarded business in the Irish market built over 20 years by its Managing Director, Bobby Gallagher, and the team, who we welcome to our company. I am pleased that Bobby will be joining our senior management team with particular oversight of the Irish market. The acquisition of DFM Systems aligns perfectly with our ambitious growth strategy and reinforces our commitment and presence in Ireland, where we will continue investing in product, customers and our employees,” commented Gustave Geisendorf, CEO of BuildData Group.

Bobby Gallagher, Managing Director of DFM Systems, added: “We are extremely pleased to join the BuildData family, which will bring additional credibility to our business. Having got to know BuildData well, we are convinced that this milestone provides a promising partnership that will allow for a bright and fruitful future for all DFM stakeholders, including our employees and customers. Being part of a bigger group means we can now benefit from broader expertise and capital for growing our business. Finding a partner with an equal belief in the Irish market is reassuringly positive and exciting.”