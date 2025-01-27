Extracted Launches Eight Supplements and Opens First Flagship Store in Bath

Excitement is building in the wellness industry as Extracted, a growing UK-based supplement brand, reveals its ambitious plans for expansion. Born from a personal quest for better sleep, the company will introduce eight new supplement formulas addressing key health concerns while also opening its first flagship store in Bath. This pivotal development reflects the brand’s rapid growth and vision, led by founders Toni and Dan.
The idea for Extracted emerged from a shared struggle: sleepless nights. Toni battled chronic insomnia, a condition that affects one in three adults. Frustrated by the ineffectiveness of over-the-counter remedies and the unpleasant side effects of prescription options, she and Dan sought a natural solution. What they found instead was a clear gap in the market, where supplements often contained low dosages, few ingredients, or excessive fillers.