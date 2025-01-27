Extracted Launches Eight Supplements and Opens First Flagship Store in Bath

Excitement is building in the wellness industry as Extracted, a growing UK-based supplement brand, reveals its ambitious plans for expansion. Born from a personal quest for better sleep, the company will introduce eight new supplement formulas addressing key health concerns while also opening its first flagship store in Bath. This pivotal development reflects the brand’s rapid growth and vision, led by founders Toni and Dan.

The idea for Extracted emerged from a shared struggle: sleepless nights. Toni battled chronic insomnia, a condition that affects one in three adults. Frustrated by the ineffectiveness of over-the-counter remedies and the unpleasant side effects of prescription options, she and Dan sought a natural solution. What they found instead was a clear gap in the market, where supplements often contained low dosages, few ingredients, or excessive fillers.

“I was spending a fortune stacking different single supplements because nothing out there had everything I needed in the right amounts,” Toni recalls.

Rather than settle, the couple decided to act. Drawing on Dan’s entrepreneurial experience, they collaborated with nutritionists, doctors and industry experts to formulate Sleepee – a premium sleep supplement featuring 11 powerful, clinically backed ingredients at optimal dosages. What started as a small production run quickly gained traction as family, friends and eventually customers raved about the results.

“We were overwhelmed by the response,” Toni says. “Before we knew it, we had a thriving business, and I made the leap to leave my marketing career after 11 years to focus on Extracted full-time.”

The success of Sleepee was just the beginning. Next came Flexee , a joint health supplement featuring Eggshell Membrane, an innovative ingredient renowned for its ability to support joint comfort and mobility. Flexee quickly became a customer favourite, rivalling the popularity of Sleepee. Other additions to the range include Reeplay , a vegetarian collagen supplement, and Multee , a comprehensive multivitamin with added supergreens.

Now, Extracted is gearing up for its most ambitious chapter yet. Eight new formulas are set to launch , addressing targeted health goals such as bladder strength, dry eye relief, immunity support and stress reduction. Each product is meticulously crafted with the same commitment to quality and efficacy that has defined the brand from the start.

Extracted is also preparing to open its flagship shop in the heart of Bath. More than just a retail space, the store will serve as a wellness hub, hosting expert-led workshops on topics like sleep, nutrition and menopause.

“We’re so excited to create a space where people can learn, connect and find solutions tailored to their health needs,” Toni shares.

With their innovative products and customer-first approach, Toni and Dan are transforming Extracted into a wellness empire. Their vision goes beyond supplements, aiming to empower individuals with the tools and knowledge to live healthier, more vibrant lives.

As the wellness industry continues to grow, Extracted stands out as a brand that delivers on its promise: high-quality, science-backed solutions for real people. From its humble beginnings to its current expansion, Extracted’s journey is a testament to the power of innovation, passion and a relentless commitment to making a difference.

Stay tuned for the official launch of their new product lines and the opening of their flagship store in Bath – a new chapter in Extracted’s mission to revolutionise wellness.