Study Finds 45% of UK Freelancers Experienced Declining Mental Health in 2024

New research reveals that 45% of freelancers in the UK reported a decline in their mental health during 2024, following a particularly challenging year. Alarmingly, only 6% of freelancers felt supported by the government.

According to data from Leapers, a project dedicated to exploring and supporting freelancers’ mental health, nearly half of those surveyed stated that their mental health had worsened over the past year. The findings highlight the impact of the rising cost of living on the self-employed community.

The study also revealed that 71% of freelancers experienced late payments from clients, while 72% faced “ghosting” – clients ceasing communication entirely, sometimes even midway through a project or before payments were completed.

Over two-thirds of freelancers reported not knowing where to find sufficient mental health support for work-related issues. A mere 6% felt that the government adequately supported micro-businesses throughout 2024, with many feeling abandoned during the year’s economic challenges.

Loneliness and isolation also took a toll on freelancers, with only 10% reporting they did not feel disconnected during the year. Furthermore, nearly one-third of respondents stated that freelancing was not their preferred choice but a necessity driven by circumstances beyond their control, such as job redundancies or difficulties finding employment that accommodated their responsibilities as carers, parents, or individuals with disabilities.

“It is estimated there are over 2 million freelancers in the UK, who deliver over £160bn to the British economy, yet they don’t have access to adequate support for their mental health – which will undoubtedly have an impact on the already stretched NHS if their mental health continues to decline,” explains Matthew Knight, founder of Leapers, which has been researching freelancers’ mental health since 2019.

“We’re calling upon anyone who works with freelancers to understand the challenges and gaps in support their workforce are facing, and ask, ‘What can we do to better support our workforce?’ We’d love to see the UK Government actively engaging with freelancers and providing better signposting and support for the unique set of challenges the self-employed face,” Knight added.

The full report is available on the Leapers website, alongside a newly launched resource hub, www.freelancing.support, which offers freelancers guidance and tools covering a range of topics, including mental health.

Shib Mathew, co-founder of freelancing.support and former founder of the UK’s largest freelancing marketplace, praised Leapers’ efforts: “The work that Leapers project has done over the years in championing good mental health and wellbeing is an asset to the freelance and self-employed community.”