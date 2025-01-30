CMD Recruitment’s 2025 Salary Guide Reveals 85% of Companies Support Hybrid Working

Wiltshire-based recruitment specialist CMD Recruitment has released its latest Salary Guide, offering valuable insights into working trends, in-demand skills, and sought-after employee benefits.

The 28-page report explores various topics, from pre-boarding processes to the impact of AI, alongside forecasts for the 2025 recruitment market.

Among its key findings, the guide highlights a decline in fully remote job opportunities while noting that 85% of employers now actively encourage and adopt a hybrid working model. Additionally, it states that 77% of Gen Z employees prioritise work-life balance, reinforcing the need for flexible working arrangements.

Tim Barfoot, CEO of CMD Recruitment, commented:

“The 2024 recruitment market has seen significant shifts and challenges, primarily driven by the change in government and the subsequent introduction of a new budget.

“By combining our expert local knowledge with a comprehensive analysis of the wider UK labour market, our report offers valuable insights to help employers navigate the complexities of the recruitment landscape.”

The guide further reveals that 77% of job seekers take a company’s reputation into account before applying, while 75% research workplace culture. Employee retention is also examined, with 72% of surveyed workers stating they are more likely to remain with an organisation that offers appealing perks.

Concluding with predictions for the year ahead, the report suggests that 2025 will be shaped by technological advancements, flexible work models, and employee-driven shifts in workplace expectations.

Tim Barfoot added:

“Flexibility in work schedules and locations will continue to dominate and employee well-being will be a growing priority as work-life balance becomes increasingly central to job satisfaction.

“We also anticipate that AI and automation are expected to take over more tasks currently performed by humans, but this will equate to a transformation of roles rather than job losses.”

For further details and to download the 2025 Salary Guide, visit cmdrecruitment.com.