Now Go Create Podcast Helps Professionals Build Creative Confidence in the AI Age

Launching today, the Now Go Create podcast offers professionals practical strategies to enhance their creative confidence and excel in an AI-powered workplace. Hosted by creativity expert Claire Bridges, this weekly podcast seeks to break down misconceptions about creativity while providing actionable methods for improving creative thinking—one of the top five skills for future career success, according to the World Economic Forum.

“People often assume creativity cannot be learned, but research proves otherwise,” said Claire Bridges, a former Global PR Agency Creative Director and author of In Your Creative Element. “The Now Go Create podcast provides listeners with practical tools to overcome creative barriers and build confidence in their innovative abilities, which are now must-have, not nice-to-have skills for a future-ready workforce.”

Amidst increasing calls for employees to return to the office four days a week, advocates argue that in-person collaboration enhances ideation and innovation. While AI can automate repetitive tasks, human creativity remains critical for imagination, critical thinking, and emotional intelligence. Recognising this, the UK government has underscored the need to nurture creativity alongside AI integration.

This engaging new podcast will feature weekly discussions with leading creative thinkers, marketers, and creative directors, alongside explorations into the neuroscience and psychology of creativity. Bridges will also share insights from her extensive career, drawing on nearly 30 years of experience in the creative industries, with real-world examples and tools to help professionals integrate creative thinking into their work.

Upcoming episodes include:

Creating a business culture where creativity flourishes

Biomimicry as a source of innovation

AI’s role in creativity and how humans can leverage it

Neuroscientific insights on becoming more creative

Managing your inner critic—the biggest barrier to creativity

“The UK creative industries contribute significantly to the economy, generating £10 million every hour,” Claire added. “Former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak emphasised the importance of growing this sector, aiming for an extra £50 billion and one million jobs by 2030. Now Go Create aligns with this vision, empowering individuals and organisations to leverage creativity for economic growth and individual success.”

Bridges brings a wealth of expertise to the podcast, holding an MSc in Creativity, Innovation and Leadership from Bayes Business School. She has trained over 40,000 professionals and collaborated with leading brands such as ASOS, Netflix, and Marks & Spencer. Her practical approach helps professionals cultivate creative thinking skills essential for thriving in an AI-influenced economy.

The Now Go Create podcast is available on Apple, Spotify, and other major streaming platforms, providing immediate access to valuable resources for creative development.