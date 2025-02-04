Jesmond Dene House Owners Expand into the Lake District: The Kronen Collection Acquires Historic Borrowdale Gates Hotel

The Kronen Collection, owners of the acclaimed Jesmond Dene House, has announced the acquisition of the historic Borrowdale Gates Hotel, a picturesque country retreat set in the heart of the Lake District. This latest addition strengthens The Kronen Collection’s position as a growing boutique hotel group, uniting a portfolio that includes Jesmond Dene House in Newcastle, The Crown Hotel in Wetheral, and The Kilbirnie in Newquay.

Nestled at the entrance to the stunning Borrowdale Valley, Borrowdale Gates has long been cherished for its timeless charm and captivating views of Cumbria’s iconic fells. Originally established as a country retreat for travellers seeking peace and natural beauty, the property has earned a reputation for its warm hospitality, exceptional dining, and serene setting. These qualities align seamlessly with The Kronen Collection’s philosophy of delivering “boutique luxury and warmth with personal service.”

The acquisition marks a significant milestone for the North of England-based owners of Jesmond Dene House, whose flagship hotel has become an award-winning destination for travellers from across the UK. By bringing Borrowdale Gates into The Kronen Collection, the group aims to provide guests with an authentic Lake District escape while maintaining the same high standards of service found at its other properties.

“We’ve always been passionate about expanding our portfolio with unique properties that offer both charm and exceptional location,” said a spokesman from The Kronen Collection.

“Borrowdale Gates is an outstanding addition due to its rich history, stunning location in the Lake District, and the potential to provide guests with a truly authentic experience in one of the UK’s most picturesque regions.”

Staying true to its commitment to individuality, The Kronen Collection will preserve Borrowdale Gates’ distinct charm, ensuring its heritage and welcoming atmosphere remain central to the guest experience.

“We remain dedicated to building on the success of Borrowdale Gates, which has been shaped by the expertise and commitment of its custodians,” said a spokesman.

“As we introduce new initiatives, there will be opportunities for growth and development, further strengthening our reputation for excellence.”

Borrowdale Gates will continue to embody The Kronen Collection’s hallmark of personalised service, luxurious comfort, and a focus on the surrounding natural environment, reflecting the group’s ethos demonstrated at Jesmond Dene House, The Crown Hotel, and The Kilbirnie.

“Borrowdale Gates encapsulates everything we stand for at The Kronen Collection,” said Christina Stephenson, Group Sales & Marketing Manager at The Kronen Collection.

“It’s a charming, intimate hotel set against one of the UK’s most stunning landscapes. Our ethos revolves around offering guests a truly bespoke experience, and Borrowdale Gates’ warm, homely atmosphere allows us to deliver that beautifully.”

Under its new ownership, Borrowdale Gates will continue to welcome travellers while plans are already underway to introduce unique experiences highlighting the region’s extraordinary natural beauty. These initiatives aim to further establish the hotel as a must-visit destination for those exploring the Lake District.