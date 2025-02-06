How a Marketing Agency is Thriving with Remote and Hybrid Work

Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy, an independent marketing firm that has operated from Cheshire since 2008, has seen remarkable success following its transition to a fully remote and hybrid working structure. Initially founded by Carrie-Ann as an SEO consultant, the agency has since expanded to a team of 18 professionals across the UK, achieving a 50% increase in revenue while enhancing productivity and employee well-being.

The firm’s workforce is spread across various locations, including Cheshire and London, with remote working providing greater flexibility and career development opportunities. Mya Ridgway, a senior member who has been part of the agency for over eight years, highlighted how the shift to remote work has improved her efficiency.

“Working remotely has allowed me to focus without the distractions of an office environment, and I’ve found I’m far more productive,” Mya explains. “Although we work remotely, I still meet up with my colleagues often, which keeps our team spirit strong.”

Specialising in SEO, social media, and Google Ads, Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy delivers high-quality marketing solutions to businesses across different industries. Its core services include:

Search Engine Optimisation (SEO):

Improving website visibility to drive organic traffic and increase search engine rankings.

Social Media Management:

Creating compelling campaigns to engage audiences, build brand loyalty, and expand reach across platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Google Ads: Developing targeted advertising strategies to boost brand exposure, attract leads, and optimise return on investment.

Despite being based in different locations, the team maintains strong collaboration through digital tools, regular virtual meetings, and in-person gatherings. As Mya emphasises, the company culture continues to thrive despite working remotely.

“Even though we’re based all over the UK, we make sure to meet up often to stay connected,” Mya says. “It’s one of the things I love most about working here—the balance between independence and teamwork.”

A senior team member also shared insights into the success of the remote-first approach:

“Our remote and hybrid working model has been a game-changer for everyone on the team. We’ve found that this flexibility allows us to be more creative and productive while staying connected to our clients and each other.”

As the consultancy looks ahead, it remains committed to client success, employee satisfaction, and continued innovation in digital marketing. With a thriving remote-first model, Carrie-Ann Sudlow Consultancy is poised for further expansion and success.