MyMiniFactory and Trench Crusade Partner to Revolutionise 3D Printing in Tabletop Gaming

MyMiniFactory, the leading platform for digital creators and 3D-printing enthusiasts, has announced an exciting new partnership with Factory Fortress INC. This collaboration is set to transform the future of tabletop gaming by merging the world of traditional miniatures with cutting-edge 3D printing technology.

Trench Crusade: Leading the Digital Revolution

A key highlight of this partnership is Trench Crusade, a record-breaking crowd-funded miniatures game that has generated £5 million in sales and distributed over 2 million STL files. Embracing the shift towards digital innovation, Trench Crusade incorporates free rules, miniature-agnostic gameplay, and a digital-first approach to manufacturing. This represents a fundamental change in how miniatures are designed and distributed, offering unparalleled accessibility for hobbyists, creators, and gamers alike.

With a vision to become the new benchmark in tabletop gaming, Trench Crusade is pushing the boundaries of miniature design and making high-quality game assets available to players worldwide, regardless of their budget or location. This release exemplifies MyMiniFactory’s dedication to connecting the global gaming community through pioneering digital-first solutions.

Empowering the Tabletop Gaming Community

The tabletop gaming industry is experiencing a rapid shift towards 3D printing, mirroring the way digital music revolutionised the music industry. This technology is proving to be a game-changer for tabletop enthusiasts, allowing them to design and produce their own miniatures, scenery, and accessories with ease and at a fraction of traditional manufacturing costs.

MyMiniFactory remains at the forefront of this movement, championing accessibility and inclusion through innovative initiatives. By reducing barriers for both creators and players, the company is committed to providing an affordable and user-friendly gateway to 3D printing, ensuring that tabletop gaming is more accessible than ever before.

Breaking Records and Raising Industry Standards

This partnership with Factory Fortress INC is set to be a major milestone in the industry, with the potential to rival renowned franchises such as Warhammer 40K. By harnessing the power of 3D printing, MyMiniFactory is poised to elevate tabletop gaming into a global phenomenon.

As MyMiniFactory continues to expand its reach, it remains dedicated to fostering a thriving community of creators and players. The company’s vision is to dismantle barriers within tabletop gaming, making the experience more inclusive, engaging, and accessible for everyone.

Fostering Creativity: Painting and Community Engagement

As part of this mission, MyMiniFactory is launching a series of exclusive painting competitions in partnership with industry pioneers such as Trench Crusade, Modiphius Entertainment, and Knight Models, with further collaborations to be announced. These competitions aim to encourage participation, increase exposure for intellectual property holders and creators, and enhance MyMiniFactory’s presence within the community.

Through CANVAS, an innovative platform designed to nurture creativity and collaboration, users can showcase their painted models, receive constructive feedback, and refine their artistic skills. CANVAS provides a dedicated space for artists to experiment, develop their techniques, and gain inspiration from fellow enthusiasts. Additionally, it serves as a portfolio for painters, allowing them to display their curated work and highlight their unique artistic style.

To further empower creators, MyMiniFactory is introducing tools that enable them to launch their own competitions, making it easier for both painters and designers to participate. By simply uploading their artwork to CANVAS, users can enter competitions and join a dynamic community of passionate hobbyists. MyMiniFactory’s ultimate goal is to establish a home for painters, providing a platform where they can express their creativity and gain global recognition for their talents.

The Future of 3D Printing in Tabletop Gaming

With MyMiniFactory’s collaboration with Factory Fortress INC and Trench Crusade, the future of 3D printing in tabletop gaming is brighter than ever. Together, they are committed to strengthening the tabletop ecosystem, increasing community engagement, and expanding opportunities for creators to flourish. MyMiniFactory is paving the way for the next evolution of tabletop gaming, placing innovation and inclusivity at its core.

For more information about MyMiniFactory, Trench Crusade, and upcoming competitions, please visit www.myminifactory.com.