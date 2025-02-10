EdgeSynergies Reveals Groundbreaking Edge Data Centre Innovation at DSbD Showcase

EdgeSynergies is set to present its pioneering UKRI-funded project under the Digital Security by Design (DSbD) programme at the upcoming UK Digital Security by Design Showcase. This landmark event highlights EdgeSynergies’ secure and sustainable edge data centres, which not only deliver low-latency computing but also repurpose waste heat to support decarbonisation—a crucial advancement for the UK’s digital infrastructure, economic resilience, and Net Zero objectives.

During the event, EdgeSynergies will unveil MoatE (Morello at the Edge), an innovative, digitally secure, and energy-efficient edge computing solution. MoatE enables data centres to convert waste heat into reusable energy, facilitating urban heat networks and advancing the UK’s transition towards green, high-performance computing infrastructure. This breakthrough aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDG), reinforcing the UK’s leadership in secure and climate-conscious digital innovation.

With the rapid expansion of AI, IoT, AV, VR, and edge computing, the need for ultra-secure, energy-efficient, high-performance edge data centres has never been greater. EdgeSynergies’ MoatE is built on the UKRI-backed Morello architecture, integrating next-generation digital security by design principles to safeguard against cyber threats while ensuring optimal energy efficiency.

Joydeep Mondal, Founder & CEO of EdgeSynergies, commented:

“The UK stands at a pivotal moment in defining the future of secure, sustainable computing. EdgeSynergies’ innovation represents a critical leap forward—combining next-gen cybersecurity with circular economy principles to transform edge data centres into green energy hubs. We are excited to present MoatE at the DSbD Showcase and invite governments, investors, and industry leaders to join us in scaling this ground-breaking solution.”

Margaret Blight, Co-Founder & CCO of EdgeSynergies, added:

“The meteoric rise of AI inference is fueling a surge in demand for Edge compute. Without green solutions, that revolution will have an unprecedented impact on energy, water, and carbon emissions. MoatE enables us to decarbonise compute by reusing waste heat for good in the community. Our work under the UKRI Digital Security by Design programme underscores the importance of embedding security at the silicon level while addressing the environmental impact of compute infrastructure. We call on policymakers, industry leaders, and tech innovators to support this mission and drive adoption of climate-positive digital infrastructure.”

EdgeSynergies invites government agencies, investors, compute customers, and industry partners to connect with them at the UK Digital Security by Design Showcase on 11th February 2025. This event presents a unique opportunity to support the UK’s vision for secure, sustainable, and high-capacity edge computing, a crucial step in the journey towards Net Zero and digital sovereignty.