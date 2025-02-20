BridgeHead Joins Forces with Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM)

Strengthening Its Dedication to Enterprise Imaging in Healthcare

BridgeHead Software, a leader in healthcare data management solutions, proudly announces its membership with the Society for Imaging Informatics in Medicine (SIIM). As an international community of Imaging Informaticists, SIIM is committed to pushing the boundaries of medical imaging through education, research, and technological advancement. This new membership marks a pivotal moment in BridgeHead’s mission to deliver advanced solutions that optimise imaging workflows, enable interoperability, and enhance patient outcomes.

SIIM unites a global network of scientists, developers, vendors, imaging IT professionals, and clinicians to address the complexities of medical imaging. By joining SIIM, BridgeHead Software aims to engage with leading experts, share insights, and contribute to the creation of next-generation imaging informatics solutions.

For over 30 years, BridgeHead Software has been at the forefront of developing solutions that tackle real-world data management challenges faced by healthcare providers and clinical networks. Its award-winning, interoperable Clinical Data Repository (CDR), HealthStore®, works seamlessly with systems such as EHR, PACS, LIMS, RIS, and more. It breaks down organisational and departmental data silos, bringing together live and historical data from across the healthcare ecosystem to create a detailed longitudinal patient record.

The power of HealthStore is rooted in its support for industry standards like FHIR, allowing it to consolidate a wide range of patient data, including medical images, clinical reports, lab results, scanned documents, and other vital clinical information. Clinicians can access this data through the EHR or other core systems, streamlining clinical workflows and increasing productivity, while also supporting frontline care and secondary applications, including research and innovation in medical imaging.

Cheryl Kreider Carey, MBA, CAE, Chief Executive Officer at SIIM, welcomed the partnership, stating: “We are delighted to have BridgeHead Software join the SIIM community. Their expertise in healthcare data management aligns perfectly with our mission to advance medical imaging through innovation and collaboration. We look forward to the insights and contributions BridgeHead will bring to our community as we work together to shape the future of imaging informatics.”

Jim Beagle, President and CEO at BridgeHead Software, commented: “Joining SIIM provides BridgeHead with an incredible platform to collaborate with a global network of innovators in imaging informatics. SIIM’s dedication to research, education, and advancing technology resonates with our mission to empower healthcare providers with solutions that enhance clinical efficiency, reduce operational risk, and improve patient care. We are excited to actively participate and contribute to the SIIM community.”

This membership highlights BridgeHead Software’s ongoing commitment to advancing medical imaging technology and supporting healthcare organisations worldwide in their digital transformation endeavours.

For further information about BridgeHead Software and its solutions, visit www.bridgeheadsoftware.com.