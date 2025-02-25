Elemental Machines and eLabNext Collaborate to Offer Free Add-on for Environmental Data Monitoring in Laboratories

Elemental Machines and eLabNext have announced that the Elemental Machines’ Connector add-on is now available for free via the eLabMarketplace, eLabNext’s application library designed to expand and customise the capabilities of its Digital Lab Platform. The Elemental Machines’ Connector enables the use of wireless Elemental Machine sensors, which continuously monitor and log real-time environmental data, including temperature and humidity. This allows laboratories to take immediate action in response to temperature fluctuations across storage units through bespoke cellular alerts.

“We are proud to continue partnering with eLabNext and serving customers worldwide,” says Ed Seguine, CEO of Elemental Machines. “With the launch of our new Elemental Machines’ Connector add-on, we’re showcasing our long-term vision and commitment to this partnership. This release not only supports our existing customers but offers new customers the chance to experience the value of the integration. By merging insights from Elemental Machines with eLabNext, users can gain a deeper, more sophisticated understanding of samples before and during scientific processes.”

This integration enhances laboratory operations by providing complete visibility of equipment conditions and sample storage, leading to better decision-making, optimised resource management, improved reproducibility and compliance, and more streamlined workflows. The Elemental Machines’ Connector automatically records and stores environmental data via cellular networks, facilitating audits and reviews to boost experimental accuracy.

“Centralising lab data is one of the core missions of our Digital Lab Platform,” explains Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “The Elemental Machines’ Connector opens up eLabNext software to collect environmental data generated by lab equipment, giving users easy access to all temperature readings, including the duration and magnitude of deviations. Whether you are doing clinical work, R&D, diagnostics, or long-term biobanking, it is important to have insight into sample integrity, which generates terabytes of data using a range of equipment. This integration allows users to collect historical data on temperature deviations across the entire sample journey through the lab, giving them more confidence in their sample data.”

Element-T sensors provide continuous monitoring and transmission of temperature data from freezers, refrigerators, and laboratory spaces. Download the Elemental Machines’ Connector for eLabNext from the eLabMarketplace and start integrating real-time data into your lab operations today.