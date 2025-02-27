Amparo Acquires Adapttech to Drive Innovation in Prosthetic Care

Amparo, a leader in direct-fit prosthetic socket technology, has announced the acquisition of Adapttech, a pioneering company in smart prosthetic solutions. This strategic move brings together two industry innovators, creating a combined entity set to transform the orthotics and prosthetics (O&P) sector.

By merging their expertise, Amparo and Adapttech will introduce a new era of prosthetic care, delivering:

Enhanced Patient Outcomes – The integration of Amparo’s advanced socket technology with Adapttech’s data-driven insights will improve prosthetic fittings, provide real-time patient activity data, and enable healthcare professionals to make proactive adjustments for better long-term care.

– The integration of Amparo’s advanced socket technology with Adapttech’s data-driven insights will improve prosthetic fittings, provide real-time patient activity data, and enable healthcare professionals to make proactive adjustments for better long-term care. Accelerated Product Development – The collaboration will drive innovation at a faster pace, as the research and development teams from both companies combine their expertise to create groundbreaking solutions that advance the O&P industry.

– The collaboration will drive innovation at a faster pace, as the research and development teams from both companies combine their expertise to create groundbreaking solutions that advance the O&P industry. Expanded Global Reach – With a strong international presence, Amparo will extend its impact by reaching more amputees, particularly in emerging markets where these technologies can make a significant difference.

“This alliance unlocks incredible potential,” said Wesley Teerlink, CEO of Amparo. “We’re merging highly complementary technologies and building a powerhouse of innovation. The most exciting part is uniting our talented teams – I see a phenomenal future for the combined company.”

Frederico Carpinteiro, CEO of Adapttech, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating: “We’re thrilled to join Amparo and its exceptional team. This deal presents tremendous growth opportunities and allows us to reach more people faster, significantly amplifying the impact of our technologies. I eagerly anticipate this new chapter and all it holds.”

Amparo will continue offering its full range of direct-fit sockets, while the expanded product portfolio will now feature Adapttech’s innovative Motio Functional Reports. This addition will provide patients with enhanced, data-driven prosthetic care, ensuring greater comfort and improved outcomes.