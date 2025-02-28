Exomindset Achieves Snowflake Partner Select Status

Exomindset, a leading specialist in Artificial Intelligence, Data, and Software Engineering, is proud to announce its official recognition as a Snowflake Partner Select. This milestone makes Exomindset one of the first companies in Argentina to attain this prestigious status, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced data solutions that drive business transformation.

Eduardo Coll, CEO of Exomindset, highlights the significance of this achievement: “Effective data management is critical for driving informed decision-making in today’s business landscape. Snowflake provides an enterprise-grade platform that revolutionizes data infrastructure, engineering, governance, and analytics. Becoming a Partner Select underscores our dedication to delivering transformative solutions alongside the exceptional Snowflake team.”

This partnership is the result of a year-long collaboration with Snowflake, during which Exomindset enhanced its expertise in the platform. The process involved weekly strategy sessions, continuous exploration of new opportunities, intensive training programmes, and the certification of its developers in Snowflake technology.

As a certified Snowflake Partner Select, Exomindset is uniquely placed to help clients maximise the potential of their data assets. By combining cutting-edge technology with deep regional expertise, Exomindset is driving innovation and enabling organisations to unlock new opportunities on a global scale.

Exomindset extends its gratitude to Snowflake’s outstanding team, including Arthur Mazzini, Paulo Monteiro, Rogerio de Rizzio, and Andrea Cubero, for their unwavering support throughout this journey. Their shared vision and commitment have been instrumental in achieving this milestone.