SudoCyber Plans Expansion Following Key Investment in Cybersecurity Skills Development

Cybersecurity training provider SudoCyber is set to expand further after securing support from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales to enhance its work in developing critical cybersecurity capabilities.

SudoCyber is revolutionising cybersecurity training by offering a hands-on, practical approach aimed at equipping professionals with real-world cyber defence skills. Through its secure, gamified training platform, the company delivers accredited courses designed to build expertise in both offensive and defensive cybersecurity strategies.

With a strong focus on capability development, SudoCyber bridges a crucial gap in cybersecurity training by ensuring that military, law enforcement, and other defence-related teams acquire the skills necessary to tackle evolving cyber threats effectively.

The platform integrates industry-recognised accredited training from bodies such as EC-Council and CompTIA, combining technical coursework with immersive cybersecurity challenges. This training model is already trusted by the UK Armed Forces, police, and academic institutions.

SudoCyber’s platform enables teams to engage in hands-on simulations, enhancing not only their technical proficiency but also their ability to make real-time strategic decisions in response to cyber incidents. This is particularly vital for defence and security agencies, where tactical cyber awareness plays a critical role in operational success.

With investment from the British Business Bank’s Investment Fund for Wales, managed by Foresight Group, the company is now well-positioned for expansion, bringing its cutting-edge cybersecurity training solutions to organisations worldwide.

SudoCyber CEO Marc Del-Valle said: “Our mission is to provide military and defence teams with the practical skills and capabilities they need to navigate complex cyber environments. Our platform is designed to develop core competencies and enhance operational readiness, ensuring teams are fully prepared for modern cyber threats.”

SudoCyber’s dedication to advancing cybersecurity skills goes beyond conventional training programmes. It is committed to ensuring that teams are not only trained but fully empowered to combat the increasingly sophisticated challenges of cyber warfare.

For more information, visit sudocyber.net.