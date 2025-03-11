4D Medicine Unveils New Website to Showcase Bioabsorbable Polymer and Medical Device Innovations

4D Medicine Ltd, a rising innovator in biomaterials and medical device technology, has launched its newly redesigned corporate website, www.4dmedicine.co.uk.

The new platform serves as a comprehensive resource for investors, strategic partners, and healthcare professionals, providing insight into the company’s pioneering 4Degra® bioabsorbable polymer technology and its potential to revolutionise the medical device industry.

Visitors to the site can explore detailed information on 4Degra®, a next-generation bioabsorbable polymer designed to enhance patient outcomes in medical device applications. Recognised for its exceptional versatility and biocompatibility, 4Degra® is ideally suited for a range of medical uses, including musculoskeletal repair, soft tissue regeneration, and drug delivery systems.

Phil Smith, CEO of 4D Medicine, commented: **”4Degra® represents the next evolution in bioabsorbable materials, and this website serves as an essential tool to communicate the exciting opportunities that lie ahead for investors and collaborators.

“We’ve designed the site to not only inform but to also demonstrate the potential impact our technology can have in improving surgical outcomes and improving lives.”**

Key Features of the New Website Include:

Investor Section: Outlining the value of 4Degra® biomaterial technology , while offering access to key financial data, company milestones, and investment opportunities for stakeholders.

Outlining the value of , while offering access to key financial data, company milestones, and investment opportunities for stakeholders. Technology Overview: Providing insights into the scientific principles behind 4Degra® , its unique characteristics, and its applications in various implantable medical devices.

Providing insights into the , its unique characteristics, and its applications in various implantable medical devices. Partnering Opportunities: Showcasing the company’s dedication to forming strategic collaborations and joint ventures to accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical devices.

Showcasing the company’s dedication to forming to accelerate the development of cutting-edge medical devices. News Section: A dedicated area for press releases, company updates, and industry insights, keeping visitors informed about the latest advancements at 4D Medicine.

The launch of this website underscores 4D Medicine’s commitment to transparency, collaboration, and ongoing innovation. As the company continues to push the boundaries of biomaterial science, it remains dedicated to enhancing patient care and delivering long-term value to its partners and stakeholders.

For more information, visit www.4dmedicine.co.uk.