beForm Nutrition to Sponsor Ilkley Half Marathon 2025

Leading Sports Nutrition Brand to Fuel Runners with High-Performance Supplements

beForm Nutrition, a top-tier dietary supplement brand dedicated to endurance athletes, is pleased to announce its official sponsorship of the Ilkley Half Marathon 2025, set to take place on 13th July 2025.

Founded by Ben Bunting, a qualified sports nutritionist and Army Physical Training Instructor, beForm Nutrition is committed to helping runners optimise their performance, speed up recovery, and maintain overall health.

The Ilkley Half Marathon is well known for its scenic yet demanding route, attracting participants from across the UK. This year’s event is set to be even more inclusive, with the introduction of a brand-new 5k race, allowing runners of all abilities to take part.

As a key sponsor, beForm Nutrition will be present in the Athletes’ Village, where runners can sample free, high-quality supplements designed to improve endurance, support recovery, and prevent common nutrient deficiencies in long-distance running.

In addition to offering expert nutritional support, beForm Nutrition’s founder, Ben Bunting, will personally participate in the Ilkley Half Marathon, demonstrating his belief in both the sport and the effectiveness of the products he has developed.

Ben Bunting, Founder of beForm Nutrition, expressed his enthusiasm for the sponsorship, stating:

“We are thrilled to be sponsoring the Ilkley Half Marathon this year. As a passionate advocate for endurance sports, I understand the importance of proper nutrition in achieving peak performance. This event is a fantastic opportunity for us to engage with the running community, help raise important funds for local charities, provide valuable insights, and offer products that truly make a difference.”

The Ilkley Half Marathon is also recognised for its strong charitable focus, with proceeds from the event supporting various local causes. beForm Nutrition is proud to contribute to an event that not only challenges athletes but also gives back to the community.

beForm Nutrition encourages runners and spectators to visit their stand in the Athletes’ Village to learn more about their innovative products, receive expert nutritional advice, and experience the benefits of their supplements first-hand.

For more details about beForm Nutrition and its dedication to supporting endurance athletes, visit www.beformnutrition.com.