Recruitment Specialists Outline 10 Essential CV Must-Haves

Leading education recruitment firm Teaching Tomorrow has partnered with nine recruitment experts spanning education, marketing, hospitality, finance, technology, and other industries to identify the key elements required to craft a CV that maximises employability.

Drawing on decades of collective expertise, these specialists have shared their top recommendations for creating a CV that stands out in a competitive job market.

Below are the ten essential CV tips provided by the experts:

1. Tailoring Your CV Is Essential

Every expert stressed the importance of adapting a CV to match the specific job role. Adam Shulman (Teaching Tomorrow) stated: “A generic CV is a missed opportunity—recruiters want to see alignment with the job’s core requirements.” Joseph Berry (Stonegate Group) reinforced this, saying: “Relevance streamlines the hiring process and signals genuine interest.”

2. Clear Structure and Readability Matter

A well-organised, easy-to-read CV is crucial, according to the experts. Kevin Nixon (Partnerscale) advised: “Use bullet points, clear headings, and a professional font. For non-design roles, avoid graphics.” Stephen Belcher (Teaching Tomorrow) added: “A well-structured CV lets recruiters instantly grasp your career trajectory.”

3. Focus on Achievements, Not Just Responsibilities

Recruiters value measurable results over vague job descriptions. Sam Pipkin (ReKinect) explained: “Phrases like ‘increased sales by 34%’ prove value better than vague duties.” Rauiri Galashan (Lloyds Banking Group) further advised: “Focus on your contributions—use ‘I,’ not ‘we.’”

4. Show Career Progression

Unexplained job changes can raise concerns among recruiters. Stephen Belcher highlighted: “Continuity and promotions within a company show adaptability and trust.” Jim Bluck (Quest Employment) recommended addressing any career gaps directly, saying: “Briefly note career breaks or upskilling periods.”

5. Ensure ATS (Applicant Tracking System) Compatibility

Pippa Owens (Bright Lights Experience) cautioned: “If your CV isn’t ATS-friendly, it won’t reach human eyes.” The experts suggested using standard headings like “Work Experience” and avoiding complex layouts or columns.

6. Write a Strong Personal Summary

Kevin Nixon advised candidates to craft a highly relevant opening statement, stating: “A concise, mission-driven summary grabs attention instantly.” He suggested an example: “Digital Marketing Manager with 7+ years in B2B roles, with demonstrable experience driving organic growth.”

7. Highlight Soft Skills Alongside Technical Skills

Soft skills remain essential, particularly in fast-paced sectors. Jim Bluck explained: “Teamwork, problem-solving, and adaptability are vital in fast-paced industries like logistics.” The experts recommended complementing these with role-specific technical competencies.

8. Keep It to Two Pages Maximum

Brevity is key, with experts agreeing that a concise CV is far more effective. Kealie Shulman (Teaching Tomorrow) warned: “Overloading details dilutes your message.” Job seekers should prioritise recent and relevant experience.

9. Maintain Consistency Across Platforms

Adam Shulman stressed the importance of ensuring accuracy between different job-search platforms: “Discrepancies between your CV and LinkedIn profile erode trust.” Candidates should verify that all dates, job titles, and achievements align.

10. Proofread Thoroughly

Even minor mistakes can create a negative impression. Rauiri Galashan warned: “Typos or formatting errors suggest carelessness.” He advised candidates to ask a friend or mentor to review their CV.

Why It Matters

With hiring managers often spending just seconds reviewing applications, these expert-backed CV strategies can help candidates stand out from the competition. Adam Shulman summarised: “Make your CV so obviously relevant, it’s impossible to ignore.”