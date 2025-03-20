Halo Service Solutions Names Jack Parsons as Official Ambassador

Halo Service Solutions is delighted to announce the appointment of Jack Parsons as its Official Ambassador.

This key role aims to enhance Halo’s engagement with younger audiences while reinforcing its status as a leader in cutting-edge service solutions.

Jack Parsons is a dynamic and forward-thinking entrepreneur, widely recognised for his leadership skills and ability to drive change. As CEO of Youth Group, he has built a thriving community of 1.8 million young people and 100,000 businesses, making a significant impact on youth employment across the UK. Under his direction, Youth Group has supported over 105,000 young individuals in securing jobs and mentorship, earning a place as #25 in the UK’s Top 100 Startups.

His achievements include being named the UK’s Kindest Leader by the Financial Times, Most Connected Young Entrepreneur, and Digital Leader of the Year. As a LinkedIn Top Voice in the UK, Jack is a key figure in conversations around work, finance, and wellbeing. Hailing from Essex, he has a deep-rooted passion for improving social mobility and career support, driven by his own experiences.

As Halo’s Youth Ambassador, Jack Parsons will use his expertise and influence to promote the company’s initiatives and increase engagement in youth-focused programmes. His responsibilities will include hosting dynamic workshops, delivering inspiring keynote speeches, and leveraging his extensive social media reach to boost Halo’s visibility and impact among young people.

Paul Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Halo Service Solutions, said: “Jack’s energetic approach and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to help us inspire and connect with the next generation. His deep understanding of youth culture and his ability to turn bold ideas into reality will be invaluable as we expand our reach and impact.”

Speaking about his appointment, Jack Parsons said: “I am thrilled to represent Halo and Paul and look forward to contributing to their visionary work. Together, we will create new opportunities and build a vibrant community of young innovators.”

This appointment marks the beginning of a series of initiatives planned over the next year to strengthen Halo’s connections with the community and drive meaningful engagement.