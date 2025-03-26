Zutec Strengthens Building Data Confidence in BTR Sector, Securing 30% Share of High-Rise Units

Zutec, a leading name in construction and property management software across the UK and Ireland, has announced it now holds building information on its platform for over 30% of the UK’s Build-to-Rent (BTR) high-rise units—highlighting its leadership within the PropTech landscape.

With more clients expanding their use of the Zutec platform across additional developments, the company’s impact continues to grow. Its solutions are enabling the BTR sector to manage assets more effectively, comply with increasingly complex safety regulations, and streamline digital building safety practices.

At the start of 2025, the UK’s BTR high-rise inventory included over 100,000 units in buildings taller than 18 metres or above seven storeys. Around 25,700 of these were added during 2024, with another 57,400 under construction. This positions the BTR segment as one of the country’s most rapidly expanding residential sectors. Zutec currently supports building data for over 30,000 of these units through its Handover and Asset Management services.

Innovative Solutions for Asset Owners

Many asset owners are grappling with scattered building data, disconnected systems, and the pressures of regulatory compliance. Zutec’s asset management suite addresses these challenges through capabilities such as Specifying Digital Handover, Building Document Management, BSA (Building Safety Act) Compliance, and real-time inspection tools for audits on fire doors and cladding—ensuring the all-important “golden thread” of building information is maintained.

When contractors use Zutec during the build phase, the digital building manuals they generate can be seamlessly transferred to BTR operators. This creates a single, centralised data source that continues to serve the building through its operational lifecycle. Zutec can also migrate existing data—regardless of format or storage location—into one platform, ensuring portfolio-wide visibility, access, and traceability.

Maria Hudson, CMO at Zutec, said:

“The Build-to-Rent sector requires confidence in their data to manage assets efficiently, make informed decisions, and stay compliant with evolving regulations. With nearly a third of all BTR high-rise units in the UK hosted on our platform, we’re building that confidence by helping the sector structure and streamline building information management in one accessible system. As regulation tightens, we’re committed to supporting more BTR providers in consolidating their approach and ensuring compliance with ease.”

Key Customers and How Zutec Helps

Notable BTR customers partnering with Zutec include Greystar, Grainger, Realstar, Moda Living, Touchstone Resi, Get Living and Essential Living. These clients leverage one or a combination of the following solutions:

Specifying Digital Handover Building Manuals: Under a framework agreement, BTRs can specify that their developers/contractors use Zutec for digital building manuals across all in-progress construction projects, ensuring documents and data are standardised and delivered consistently in one platform. This simplifies handover to asset management and provides easy access to information for all stakeholders as information is hosted in one place.

Under a framework agreement, BTRs can specify that their developers/contractors use Zutec for digital building manuals across all in-progress construction projects, ensuring documents and data are standardised and delivered consistently in one platform. This simplifies handover to asset management and provides easy access to information for all stakeholders as information is hosted in one place. Digitising and Migrating Existing Building Information : Zutec consolidates legacy building information, often stored in various formats across multiple systems, into a single platform for digital handovers, O&M (Operations & Maintenance) manuals, and BSA compliance. As a live record, the platform also provides an audit trail of tracked changes and version control, ensuring critical data is never lost or inaccessible.

Zutec consolidates legacy building information, often stored in various formats across multiple systems, into a single platform for digital handovers, O&M (Operations & Maintenance) manuals, and BSA compliance. As a live record, the platform also provides an audit trail of tracked changes and version control, ensuring critical data is never lost or inaccessible. Solutions for Fire Door Audits and BSA Compliance: Zutec’s cloud-based, mobile Fire Door Audits solution captures, stores, and updates inspection data in real time using standardised forms and checklists. Automated compliance tracking, photographic evidence and digital signatures​ strengthen audit trails and compliance verification, and instant alerts and reminders​ prevent missed inspections and overdue corrective actions.​

Additionally, with Zutec’s BSA Dashboard, users can streamline safety documentation when managing thousands of documents across a portfolio making compliance more manageable and ensuring the right information is present, correct and accessible to those that need it.