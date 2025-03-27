Continue Arcades Launches New Taunton Venue, Blending Classic and Contemporary Gaming on East Street

Continue Arcades has unveiled its newest location in Taunton, Somerset, expanding its popular ‘free play’ concept to East Street. Building on the success of its flagship site in Plymouth, the new venue offers a mix of nostalgic favourites and modern gaming experiences designed to appeal to all generations.

The Taunton arcade houses an extensive collection of games, including timeless classics such as Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and Street Fighter IV, alongside newer titles and a range of pinball machines. Guests pay a flat admission fee – £13 for adults (aged 16+), £10 for children aged 4–15, and free entry for those under 4 – which grants unlimited access to all games for the duration of their visit.

This pricing model encourages longer stays and a stress-free atmosphere, free from the need for coins or tokens.

Founded by Austin Wood, Continue Arcades was created with the goal of making gaming more inclusive and community-driven. Inspired by his experiences in the United States, Wood sought to reimagine underutilised spaces and deliver an affordable alternative to traditional arcades.

“Continue Arcades is about bringing people together through gaming,” Wood said. “We wanted to create a space where everyone, regardless of age or gaming experience, can enjoy themselves without the constant need for coins.”

The venue also features a drinks bar offering soft beverages, beers, ciders, IPAs, and pre-mixed cocktails. For those feeling peckish, unlimited warm popcorn is available at a small extra cost. The space has been designed with families in mind, while also welcoming solo visitors and groups of friends.

Set to open its doors on 4 April, Continue Arcades Taunton will be open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 9:00 pm, Friday from 11:30 am to 11:00 pm, and Saturday from 10:00 am to 11:00 pm.

The expansion reflects Continue Arcades’ commitment to creating an inclusive environment where the joy of gaming—both retro and new—can be shared by all.