uBaaHaus Introduces Handcrafted Walnut Magnetic Knife Holder for Design-Led Kitchens

uBaaHaus, a British e-commerce brand, has unveiled its latest addition to the kitchen accessories market—a solid wood magnetic knife holder, precision-engineered and hand-finished in the UK.

This newly launched holder showcases a rich walnut structure, enhanced with layered inlays of oak and an additional recess that houses a powerful neodymium magnetic strip. This construction ensures full-length magnetic strength and seamless knife accessibility. Each unit is crafted in uBaaHaus’ small-batch production workshop, where skilled makers blend CNC machining with artisanal woodworking techniques.

The walnut base is shaped using CNC tools for accuracy, while the oak inlays are manually routed and glued in place by hand. The neodymium magnetic tape is also applied by hand to ensure perfect alignment and hold, making each piece a precise, considered creation.

Available in three sizes—30cm, 45cm, and 60cm—the knife holder is designed with chefs and home cooks in mind, appealing to those who value both functionality and timeless style in their kitchen.

Installation is straightforward, taking just five minutes to mount to a wall. The magnetic strip was tested across multiple configurations to ensure even and strong hold across its full length. Walnut remains the primary wood in the design, complemented by oak detailing and brass fittings for a classic, durable finish.

“We’re thrilled to bring this magnetic knife holder to market,” said Richard Smith, director at uBaaHaus.

“We saw a gap in the market for a well-crafted, UK-made option that maximises functionality. After several months of development, we’ve created a holder with a satisfying hold and release, where the full length is usable, blending quality materials with a design we believe stands out. This is just the start—we’ll keep refining and expanding our range.”

The walnut magnetic knife holder is now available for purchase on the uBaaHaus website. It joins the company’s growing lineup of thoughtfully designed home and kitchen accessories, each crafted to combine utility with style.