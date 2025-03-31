Your Help Hub Sets Sights on Doubling User Base as It Backs UK Tradespeople in 2025

Following an impressive year marked by fast-paced expansion and an accolade from the 2024 Midlands Family Business Awards, Nottingham-based Your Help Hub has revealed its ambitious roadmap for the year ahead. The contractor platform, launched in 2022, is planning to deepen its support for self-employed workers while growing its user base significantly.

Created by founder Patrick Dinnall, the platform is already celebrated for enabling tradespeople to take charge of their earnings through a cost-effective, flexible model. Now, the company is preparing to scale up its offering.

Patrick Dinnall stated: “In 2025, we’re aiming to double our user base, introduce new tools for tradespeople, and continue breaking down barriers that limit earning potential for the self-employed. This is about scaling a fairer, smarter way to work, especially at a time when so many contractors are being squeezed financially.”

Highlights of Your Help Hub’s 2025 Strategy:

Aiming to double its number of active users throughout the UK

Rolling out new digital tools to support tradespeople with bookings, income tracking, and customer feedback

Expanding its presence into additional UK regions via outreach and community-driven initiatives

Hosting face-to-face trade events to boost networking, skills training, and business opportunities

Ongoing reinvestment in platform development, informed directly by user input

Standing with Tradespeople Through Economic Pressures

As inflation and rising costs continue to bite into small business earnings, Your Help Hub’s people-first ethos has resonated strongly across the industry. With no monthly fees and user-controlled pricing, the platform empowers contractors to keep more of what they earn while working flexibly.

“We’ve seen a real hunger for freedom and fairness,” added Dinnall. “Your Help Hub is here to meet that need and in 2025, we’re going even further.”

Not Just a Platform, But a Cause

Serving trades from plumbing and electrics to removals, gardening, cleaning and decorating, Your Help Hub simplifies the process for both workers and customers. The platform includes verified profiles, customer reviews, and transparent pricing, ensuring trust and ease on both sides of the job.

Recent industry recognition reflects not just the company’s commercial growth, but also its commitment to improving conditions for independent workers.

“This isn’t just a tech platform,” said Dinnall. “It’s a movement to give tradespeople the freedom to thrive.”

For more information or to sign up, visit yourhelphub.com.