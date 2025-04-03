Argella Relocates Global Headquarters to Dubai to Drive Regional Expansion

International advisory and technology firm Argella has officially moved its global headquarters from London to Dubai, establishing its new base within the Meydan Free Zone. The relocation marks a major strategic shift as the company deepens its focus on AI, data, and digital innovation across fast-growing global markets.

Since its launch in London in 2017, Argella has spent nearly a decade supporting a diverse range of businesses — from fast-growth start-ups to established enterprises undergoing digital transformation.

The firm collaborates closely with founders, executives, and leadership teams, providing practical guidance and strategic board-level advice across industries such as fintech, SaaS, data-driven ventures, and digital platforms.

By setting up its headquarters in Dubai, Argella places itself within one of the world’s leading hubs for innovation and enterprise, giving it proximity to clients throughout the GCC, Asia, Europe, and North America.

“Argella is thrilled to officially launch in the UAE,” said Amar Rajani, Founder and Managing Director of Argella. “This milestone not only showcases our commitment to growth and innovation but also reinforces our focus on supporting organisations with strategic insight and delivery across new and existing markets.”

Argella offers support to businesses in the following key areas:

Sourcing investment, talent, and partnership opportunities

Guiding expansion into new markets with tailored regional expertise

Supporting digital transformation initiatives

Assisting with rapid and effective AI and data adoption

With its new base in the Meydan Free Zone, Argella is now operating from a progressive, business-focused environment that allows for global client service with speed, efficiency, and regulatory ease.

“This is a pivotal moment for Argella,” added Amar. “We’ve built a business focused on insight and delivery — now, with our headquarters in Dubai, we’re better positioned than ever to support organisations navigating transformation, growth, and global opportunity.”