THE FRNTAL Announces Global Expansion Amid Rising Demand for Bespoke Talent and Brand Representation

Global Expansion Backed by Elevated Service Model

THE FRNTAL’s expanded operations will introduce a new slate of service enhancements designed for clients requiring next-level access and brand control in international markets. These enhancements include international brand partnerships, multilingual campaign development, cross-market media placements, and VIP access to global cultural events. The expansion also includes the onboarding of regional liaisons and strategic consultants in key cultural capitals to better serve clients in US, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

The agency’s service model remains rooted in six primary areas:Celebrity and talent management

Public relations and editorial media strategy

Brand building and strategic partnerships

Influencer and VIP access networking

Publicity campaign development

Entertainment and business consultin

This framework enables the agency to offer bespoke strategies tailored to clients’ public personas, while ensuring they remain aligned with evolving media narratives and brand standards.

A Hybrid Approach to Fame and Business

Under Shery Lunardi’s leadership, THE FRNTAL has pioneered a hybrid model that merges public relations, business strategy, and reputation management. Unlike traditional agencies, the firm’s offerings are built around the idea that fame, brand equity, and business success are deeply interconnected.

Clients of THE FRNTAL benefit from a tailored approach to visibility—where reputation is protected, brand voice is carefully shaped, and exposure is driven by story and intention. The firm operates discreetly behind some of the industry’s most impactful personal brands, orchestrating campaigns, negotiating partnerships, and building narratives that endure beyond media cycles.

“Visibility is not enough in today’s climate,” Lunardi said. “The real value lies in positioning. Who you are, how you show up, and how you’re remembered matters more now than ever.”

Aligning Celebrity with Culture

With global media shifting rapidly and influencer saturation challenging audience trust, THE FRNTAL focuses on aligning celebrity with culture. The agency’s campaigns are designed to do more than increase impressions—they’re meant to build meaningful identity across media, business, and lifestyle ecosystems.

By maintaining relationships with global editors, industry leaders, event producers, and brand executives, THE FRNTAL places its clients at the right intersections—on red carpets, magazine covers, and strategic brand collaborations. Through calculated exposure and narrative refinement, the agency ensures clients build not only fame, but influence that lasts.

Industry Momentum and Future Outlook

As part of its ongoing growth, THE FRNTAL will introduce private client divisions focusing on discreet advisory services for ultra-high-net-worth individuals, legacy-building for family brands, and thought leadership development for executives transitioning into public-facing roles. This initiative supports the agency’s belief that visibility should serve a greater purpose: to advance business, personal values, and cultural legacy.

The firm’s continued innovation has earned recognition within the entertainment, fashion, and business spheres. THE FRNTAL’s growing influence has positioned it as an essential partner for clients navigating both personal evolution and public relevance.

With new offices and team integrations across multiple regions, Shery Lunardi’s vision remains clear. “We’re building something that extends beyond campaigns or headlines,” she said. “We’re creating architecture for influence—custom-built for every individual or brand we represent.”