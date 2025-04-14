Book Technologies Inc. Transitions to Book Limited

In a move to enhance transparency and support long-term expansion plans, Sheffield Taxi Group and Bradford Taxi Group have unveiled a refined corporate structure, confirming their respective subsidiaries under the larger umbrella of Taxi Group Ltd. The update reinforces the groups’ shared commitment to growth, digital transformation, and improved public visibility across the UK taxi sector.

Subsidiaries Officially Listed

The following companies now form the core subsidiaries of Taxi Group Ltd.:

Sheffield Taxi Group

Sheffield Taxi Limited

Sheffield Taxis Group Limited

Sheffield Cab Group Limited

Bradford Taxi Group

Bradford Taxi Limited

Bradford Taxis Group Limited

Bradford Cabs Limited

Each company contributes to an integrated network of services that underpin Bradford Taxi Group’s regional operations. By clearly setting out the internal structure, the group aims to demonstrate how these subsidiaries serve local passengers while enabling cohesive operations across the area.

Expanding a Proven Model Nationwide

Taxi Group Ltd. plans to replicate this model in other UK cities. The approach combines agile, local-level service with centralised support teams overseeing compliance, recruitment, and technology – ensuring consistency while retaining community responsiveness.

As Co-founder Cash Haleem explained, “our main goal is to grow in a way that is more sustainable and well structured, while staying connected to the communities we serve.”

Prioritising People and Quality Service

Founders Cash Haleem and Miriam Farid remain focused on building a people-centred company that benefits drivers, staff, and passengers. Their shared mission is to create reliable, well-run transport services while providing meaningful support to those within the network.

The leadership is committed to nurturing trusted partnerships with staff and stakeholders, tailoring services to suit the needs of each city.

Book Limited’s Strategic Role

Book Limited, formerly Book Technologies Inc., is providing vital support to Taxi Group Ltd. – from recruiting drivers, security staff, and cleaners, to offering operational advice and business guidance.

Additionally, Book Limited ensures GDPR compliance across all sectors, helping taxi groups and other partners uphold strong data protection practices. These efforts offer reassurance to stakeholders that all customer data is handled lawfully and with care.

By aligning with Taxi Group Ltd., partners can join a growing UK network that blends smart digital tools with community-focused service. Whether through recruitment, compliance consultancy, or regional partnerships, opportunities for collaboration are open and welcomed.

Looking ahead, the group remains focused on delivering high-quality, locally rooted taxi services through a clear and well-managed framework designed for scale and sustainability.