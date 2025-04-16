Trailblazing Therapist Joins Elite Team at 96 Harley Street Clinic

Renata Mikolajczyk-Collinson, a pioneering force in the field of transformational therapy and the founder of Phoenix Medical Clinic, has joined the distinguished 96 Harley Street medical centre. She has been named the recommended psychological therapist at this highly regarded London location, situated in the heart of the iconic Harley Street district.

Dr Lawrence, who owns the clinic, shared his confidence in Renata’s appointment, stating that she brings more than what’s required to practise at the prestigious clinic. Her selection represents a major step forward in her career, shaped by personal resilience and professional purpose.

Renata’s therapeutic expertise stems from a unique background that blends medical leadership with deeply personal insights. She founded Phoenix Medical Clinic as a comprehensive private health service offering GP consultations, dentistry, orthopaedics, gynaecology, and mental health care. Yet, despite her administrative success, she felt drawn to directly support individuals on their healing journeys.

Her calling as a therapist emerged from a life-altering encounter with COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, she was hospitalised with serious complications and witnessed the brutal toll the virus took on both patients and staff. As treatment options were scarce, her recovery became an extraordinary story of mental and physical perseverance.

Determined to rebuild her cognitive capacity, Renata discovered Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP). What began as personal healing quickly evolved into a vocation. She earned credentials as an NLP Master Practitioner, Clinical Hypnotherapist, and Life Coach, later deepening her skills through training with leaders in neuroscience and Core Transformation Therapy—a method that delivers sustainable inner change.

Renata’s approach to therapy is distinctly results-driven. She works with trauma survivors, high performers, and those pursuing deep personal breakthroughs, often delivering profound change in only a few sessions—especially where conventional therapy has failed. Her Ultimate Transformational Programme is crafted specifically for ambitious individuals seeking long-lasting progress.

Outside her clinical work, Renata remains passionately committed to women impacted by intimate partner violence. Through her initiative, Tree of Life Transformational Therapies, she offers an inclusive space for healing, aiming to extend this vision into a fully functioning charity in the near future.

Her move to 96 Harley Street reflects the natural next step in her journey. With her innovative approach, broad skill set, and compassionate outlook, Renata is poised to reshape the therapeutic landscape in central London.

Discover more about her practice at: www.96harleystreet.co.uk

Explore her complete therapy services at: www.nlp-lifechanges.co.uk