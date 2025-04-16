Forte DGTL Unveils New Identity as forténext in Strategic Rebranding Move

Forte DGTL, a well-established Salesforce solutions provider offering staff augmentation and managed services, has revealed its new name: forténext.
The rebranding reflects the company’s future-facing mission to deliver connected, intelligent experiences for its clients by leveraging technologies such as AI, automation, and analytics. As the largest B2B Salesforce implementation specialist in the USA, forténext continues to empower organisations in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, fintech, and logistics.
Backed by over 20 years of experience, and a dedicated workforce of 120 certified Salesforce experts, forténext offers specialised knowledge in deploying Salesforce products—from Marketing Cloud to Service Cloud and beyond.
The team has successfully led over 100 Salesforce Lightning transformations, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for clients across B2B and B2C channels.