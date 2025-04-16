Forte DGTL Unveils New Identity as forténext in Strategic Rebranding Move

Forte DGTL, a well-established Salesforce solutions provider offering staff augmentation and managed services, has revealed its new name: forténext.

The rebranding reflects the company’s future-facing mission to deliver connected, intelligent experiences for its clients by leveraging technologies such as AI, automation, and analytics. As the largest B2B Salesforce implementation specialist in the USA, forténext continues to empower organisations in industries like healthcare, manufacturing, retail, fintech, and logistics.

Backed by over 20 years of experience, and a dedicated workforce of 120 certified Salesforce experts, forténext offers specialised knowledge in deploying Salesforce products—from Marketing Cloud to Service Cloud and beyond.

The team has successfully led over 100 Salesforce Lightning transformations, delivering cutting-edge digital solutions for clients across B2B and B2C channels.

“Our rebrand to forténext reflects our ongoing focus on future-proofing businesses through best-in-class Salesforce solutions,” said Nadiya Kreynin, CEO of forténext.

“As we move forward under our new identity, our goal is to emphasize our specialized expertise in Salesforce and continue to deliver transformative results for our clients.

“With 150 Salesforce certifications in our team and a proven track record, we are perfectly positioned to help organizations streamline operations, automate processes, and deliver exceptional customer experiences in an increasingly digitized world.”

For over two decades, forténext has helped businesses optimize their Salesforce ecosystems, improving operational efficiencies and driving growth.

The rebrand marks the next step in forténext’s evolution, with a renewed focus on its deep specialization in Salesforce and an unwavering commitment to providing tailored solutions for diverse industries.

The company serves clients across North America, Europe, and South America, with offices in Miami and Chicago and delivery centers around the globe.

A new era of specialized Salesforce expertise

With the rebrand, forténext underscores its dedication to offering not only implementation services but also comprehensive staff augmentation and ongoing managed services

The company’s leadership team, including CEO Nadiya Kreynin, CTO Alex Kolesnichenko, and Head of Delivery Maksym Koval, is focused on expanding its multi-industry expertise and ensuring the seamless integration of Salesforce products that drive meaningful business outcomes.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on being more than just Salesforce implementers,” said Alex Kolesnichenko, CTO of forténext.

“As forténext, we’re doubling down on our specialization to ensure our clients not only adopt Salesforce solutions but also realize the full potential of these tools to elevate their business operations, enhance customer experiences, and remain competitive.”

Delivering tailored solutions for the next generation of digital transformation

forténext’s deep-rooted expertise and multi-industry experience uniquely position the company to help organizations overcome their most complex challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

From streamlining operations to enhancing customer journeys and delivering ROI-driven results, forténext is committed to empowering businesses with the tools, strategies, and insights needed for sustained success in today’s digital-first world.

As forténext continues to build on its legacy of excellence, the company remains committed to nurturing its team of Salesforce-certified specialists and further expanding its reach across global markets.

This rebrand reinforces the company’s focus on becoming the go-to Salesforce partner for businesses seeking to digitally transform and drive lasting impact in their industries.