CRDOne Earns Dual Finalist Spots at SME Bedfordshire Awards Following Record Year

Hot on the heels of a standout year and national win, CRDOne has been named a finalist in two key categories at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025, further solidifying its upward trajectory.

CRDOne, a digital marketing agency based in Bedford, is celebrating dual nominations for Business of the Year and Business Person of the Year in this year’s SME Bedfordshire Business Awards. The recognition caps off a remarkable 2024, in which the agency experienced unprecedented growth and won a national Client Satisfaction Award.

Founded in 2021 by Carl Darnell, CRDOne began as a solo project and has since transformed into a full-fledged search marketing agency. Focused on helping local SMEs thrive online, the agency provides tailored services in search engine optimisation, pay-per-click advertising, and website development.

The nominations reflect CRDOne’s rising influence within the regional business ecosystem. The Business of the Year nod recognises the company’s expansion and client success, while the Business Person of the Year shortlisting acknowledges Carl Darnell’s entrepreneurial leadership and commitment to innovation.

These nominations come not long after CRDOne was honoured at the Business Awards UK with the Client Satisfaction Award—highlighting its relationship-focused ethos and dependable service model.

Commenting on the company’s recent achievements, Carl shared: “We’ve worked really hard to stay focused on what matters, delivering real results and staying honest with our clients. To be recognised not just nationally but now locally too is incredibly meaningful for our team.”

The SME Bedfordshire Business Awards celebrate excellence among the region’s entrepreneurs and enterprises. Winners will be announced during the awards ceremony in June 2025.