Retail Experts Launch Switch Roles, a Job Platform Made for the Industry

Retail recruitment has a new ally in Switch Roles, the platform crafted by experienced professionals who’ve lived and breathed the sector. Created by Zac Clements and Danny Monfea of Zachary Daniels and Simon Childs of Childsey, the platform is built to meet the specific needs of the retail and hospitality job market.
With decades of collective experience, the team behind Switch Roles has a deep understanding of the sector’s evolving challenges. From managing major brands like IKEA and BHS to launching successful recruitment and marketing agencies, the trio knows exactly what both employers and job seekers are looking for.
Connecting People with Possibility
Switch Roles is about more than just job listings—it’s about career progression. By showcasing opportunities that match individual strengths and ambitions, the platform creates real connections between leading employers and candidates ready to make a move.
Trusted by Industry Leaders
The platform has already forged partnerships with well-known retailers including Hugo Boss, Burger King, Footasylum, Lidl, American Golf, and Matalan. With over 3,500 roles available on day one, the platform is quickly becoming a trusted space for retail hiring.
Designed to Remove Frustration
Traditional job boards can be overwhelming. Switch Roles addresses this with a streamlined, filter-friendly user experience that helps candidates focus on roles that truly match their background and ambitions—saving time and effort for everyone involved.
Built by Those Who Understand the Sector
Zac, Danny, and Simon have channelled their expertise and drive into a solution that’s already making waves. With backing from more than 50 retail and recruitment stakeholders, Switch Roles is gaining serious traction as a game-changing platform in the UK’s hiring landscape.
Founders’ Insights
Why Switch Roles Stands Out
- Retail-Focused: Exclusively tailored to the retail sector, providing a targeted, efficient solution for job seekers and employers alike.
- User-Friendly: Built with simplicity and accessibility in mind, making the job search process smooth and enjoyable.
- Leading Brands: Partnerships with top UK retailers ensure a wealth of quality opportunities for job seekers.
- Community: Beyond being a job board, Switch Roles aspires to build a vibrant community for retail professionals, offering career advice and industry insights.