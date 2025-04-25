Retail Experts Launch Switch Roles, a Job Platform Made for the Industry

Retail recruitment has a new ally in Switch Roles, the platform crafted by experienced professionals who’ve lived and breathed the sector. Created by Zac Clements and Danny Monfea of Zachary Daniels and Simon Childs of Childsey, the platform is built to meet the specific needs of the retail and hospitality job market.

With decades of collective experience, the team behind Switch Roles has a deep understanding of the sector’s evolving challenges. From managing major brands like IKEA and BHS to launching successful recruitment and marketing agencies, the trio knows exactly what both employers and job seekers are looking for.

Connecting People with Possibility

Switch Roles is about more than just job listings—it’s about career progression. By showcasing opportunities that match individual strengths and ambitions, the platform creates real connections between leading employers and candidates ready to make a move.

Trusted by Industry Leaders

The platform has already forged partnerships with well-known retailers including Hugo Boss, Burger King, Footasylum, Lidl, American Golf, and Matalan. With over 3,500 roles available on day one, the platform is quickly becoming a trusted space for retail hiring.

Designed to Remove Frustration

Traditional job boards can be overwhelming. Switch Roles addresses this with a streamlined, filter-friendly user experience that helps candidates focus on roles that truly match their background and ambitions—saving time and effort for everyone involved.

Built by Those Who Understand the Sector

Zac, Danny, and Simon have channelled their expertise and drive into a solution that’s already making waves. With backing from more than 50 retail and recruitment stakeholders, Switch Roles is gaining serious traction as a game-changing platform in the UK’s hiring landscape.

Founders’ Insights

Zac Clements, Co-founder of Switch Roles and Zachary Daniels:

“After managing at IKEA and building up my recruitment experience at Hays and Michael Page, I noticed a real disconnect between retail employers and job seekers. Co-founding Zachary Daniels gave me the chance to start changing that, but with Switch Roles, we’re going even further. We’re creating a platform that really understands the ins and outs of retail, helping employers and candidates find the right fit – without all the hassle.”



Danny Monfea, Co-founder of Switch Roles and Zachary Daniels:

“My journey began in loss prevention roles at Woolworths and BHS, giving me a deep understanding of retail operations. Transitioning into retail recruitment in 2007, I led teams at Randstad and Hays, I then led teams at 260 Talent before co-founding Zachary Daniels in 2011. With Switch Roles, we’re addressing the specific challenges of retail hiring, offering a fair, transparent, and community-driven platform that benefits both employers and job seekers.”



Simon Childs, Founder of Childsey and Co-founder of Switch Roles:

“Starting as an intern at the Theo Paphitis Retail Group and rising to the management board at Ryman over eight years, I gained invaluable insights into retail’s commercial landscape. Launching my marketing agency, Childsey, in 2020, I combined my retail experience with marketing and digital innovation. With Switch Roles, we’re leveraging this blend to create a user-friendly platform that not only connects talent with opportunity but also fosters a vibrant community for retail professionals.”



Why Switch Roles Stands Out

Retail-Focused: Exclusively tailored to the retail sector, providing a targeted, efficient solution for job seekers and employers alike.​

User-Friendly: Built with simplicity and accessibility in mind, making the job search process smooth and enjoyable.​

Leading Brands: Partnerships with top UK retailers ensure a wealth of quality opportunities for job seekers.​

Community: Beyond being a job board, Switch Roles aspires to build a vibrant community for retail professionals, offering career advice and industry insights.​

Supporting the Future of UK Retail

Switch Roles is more than just a platform; it’s a movement to support and sustain the thriving UK retail sector. By connecting the right people with the right roles, Switch Roles aims to contribute to the industry’s continued growth and success. Whether you’re a job seeker or an employer, Switch Roles is your partner in navigating the ever-evolving world of retail recruitment.​