Craner & Kirkman Celebrates New HQ as Tom Singleton Achieves £500K Turnover in Under Three Years

Craner & Kirkman, one of the UK’s fastest-emerging e-commerce prep and logistics providers, has announced its move to a brand-new headquarters at Soloman Park in Ilkeston. The relocation signifies a key growth chapter for the company, which has achieved over £500,000 in turnover in under three years, led by founder Tom Singleton.

Singleton, previously an Account Director at Birmingham’s Inspired Thinking Group (ITG), left the agency world after ten years to pursue his own venture. What began as a modest side project has since evolved into a thriving business supporting sellers on Amazon, Etsy, TikTok Shop, eBay, and Shopify with expert prep, storage, and fulfilment services.

A Bigger Base for a Growing Enterprise

The newly acquired premises at Soloman Park more than doubles Craner & Kirkman’s operational space. The facility enables the team to efficiently serve an expanding client base across the UK and EU, maintaining their reputation for 24–48 hour turnarounds, dedicated account management, and tech-driven operations.

“We’ve built this business from the ground up — no outside funding, just good service and word of mouth,” said Singleton. “Moving into our new HQ gives us room to grow, but it also lets us keep raising the bar for e-commerce logistics.”

CK Logistics Sets the Business Apart

A core strength of Craner & Kirkman is its dedicated in-house transport arm, CK Logistics. Unlike many competitors, the company operates its own fleet, ensuring speed and reliability for deliveries to Amazon Fulfilment Centres.

“Most prep centres rely on third-party hauliers — we don’t,” Singleton added. “Our vans. Our drivers. Our timing. It means fewer delays, more control, and a better experience for our clients.”